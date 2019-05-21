14 states yet to access basic health care provision fund – Minister (FULL LIST)

Related News

14 states are yet to access the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, has said.

While appearing before the Senate plenary on Tuesday, Mr Adewole said these states have not shown interest in accessing the fund which he said 22 others are already enjoying.

The BHCPF is one per cent of the federal government Consolidated Revenue and contributions from donor grants set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians.

It was approved by the National Assembly in 2018.

Mr Adewole started by commending the Senate for approving the fund.

He listed the states yet to access the fund as Kebbi, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Gombe, Rivers, Borno, and Zamfara.

Others are Ondo, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Ogun and Sokoto.

To access the fund, a state government needs amongst other conditions to contribute N100 billion as counterpart fund.

“What we have through your support and I must commend you for approving the healthcare basic fund, is a game changer. We have spent almost a year developing the guideline and over the last weeks we have started a rollout and as at the last count, 22 states have registered for the basic healthcare provision fund.

“What we have done with the fund is to structure it in a way that money will flow from the Central Bank to the primary healthcare facilities, bypassing all obstacles. And last week, we succeeded in moving out funds from the Central Bank to the agencies and from the agencies, it will go to the primary healthcare.

“As of today, 14 states are yet to show interest in the basic health care provision fund.”

He listed the criteria to enable states to access the fund to, in addition to the counterpart funding, include the establishment of state Primary Health Care Development Board and State Health Insurance Scheme.

The minister commended the Senate for approving the basic health care provision fund which he described as a game changer.