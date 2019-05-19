Major Health Stories Last Week

Related News

Boko Haram: Nigeria spent N5 billion on humanitarian services in Borno – Minister

The federal government has spont over N5 billion on health and humanitarian services in Borno State in the last three years, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has said.

Mr Adewole, on Monday in Abuja, said the funds were used to cushion the effects of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The minister spoke at a conference tagged, Nigeria Humanitarian Response Dialogue, organised by his ministry.

DFID spends N4bn to support 52,393 pregnant women in Zamfara

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) said it spent N4 billion in supporting 52,393 pregnant women in Zamfara State. The agency said it did this through its Child Development Grand Programme (CDGP) from 2014 to date.

The main target of the CDGP programme is to ensure effective child care, growth and development.

Tanko Muhammad, the State Team Leader of the CDGP in Zamfara, said that 52,393 pregnant women across 527 communities from the two local government areas of Anka and Tsafe in the state had so far benefited from the programme, which started in 2014.

World Bank appoints Nigeria’s ex-minister as global director for health

The World Bank has appointed Muhammad Pate, the minister of state for health under former president Goodluck Jonathan, as global director for health, nutrition, and population.

Mr Pate was also appointed as director of Global Financing Facility (GFF) of the World Bank Group, which seeks to raise “trillions of dollars” to ensure the sustainable development goals (SDGs) are achieved before 2030.

Congratulating him on the appointment, the director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, said he looked forward to working closely with Mr Pate.

‘Shortage of health care workers can ignite a crisis’

The Chairman of the Medical Guild, Lagos chapter, Babajide Saheed, has advised the Lagos State Government to recruit more health workers in order to avert a health crisis in the state.

Mr Saheed lamented the shortage of health workers in the state and accused the state government of not replacing practitioners who left the health sector.

He said, “We will have a crisis in Lagos State if the shortage of health workers is not resolved. We have reached a stage where two doctors will be on call for aesthetic and gynaecology management. This comprises four different units.”

Quality healthcare: CSOs call for better health system

A coalition of civil society groups, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, has urged the Nigerian government at all levels to improve facilities at various health institutions in the country.

The National Coordinator of the group, Solomon Adodo, urged private individuals and organisations to help in boosting healthcare service delivery in the country. He said equipping the hospitals will discourage Nigerians from getting medical treatment abroad.

Mr Adodo said support to the health institution will be beneficial to the entire nation.

Gombe: NAFDAC alerts public on circulation of fake cold Caplets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public on the circulation of fake Mixagrip cold Caplets in Gombe State.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, said that the fake drugs were discovered during routine surveillance in Gombe metropolis.

She added that they were found to be without the name and address of the manufacturer.

Mrs Adeyeye said the genuine product was manufactured in Nigeria by Orange Kalbe Limited with address at 66/68 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos State

Over 20 million babies were born with low weight – WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that more than 20 million babies were born with a low birth weight (less than 2500g; 5.5 pounds) in 2015.

According to a new research paper developed by experts from the WHO, UNICEF and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, published in The Lancet Global Health, around one in seven of all births worldwide were born with this major health challenge.

The researchers noted that more than 80 per cent of the world’s 2.5 million newborns die every year are of low birthweight. It also noted that low weight babies who survive have a greater risk of stunting, developmental and physical ill- health later in life.

WHO said although close to three-quarters preterm babies were born in Southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, the problem remains substantial in high-income countries in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, adding that high-income countries have seen virtually no progress.

Cervical cancer kills 311,000 women each year globally – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says about 311 000 women die of cervical cancer globally each year and Africa has the second highest burden of the disease.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and curable forms of cancers, through vaccination, early detection and treatment.

Cervical cancer is caused by the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV). Risk factors associated with the disease include; early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, exposure to other sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and smoking, among others.

The disease can be prevented through vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 years.

#PHC4IHC: How technology will drive health insurance in Lagos – Commissioner

Lagos State plans to fully roll out its state-run health insurance scheme in June.

Ahead of the launch, the government of the state said it adopted a technology-based application to capture and ensure ease of access to the scheme by residents.

Jide Idris, the state’s commissioner for health, said technology will be vital to the success of the scheme.

Mr Idris, a former permanent secretary in the state, said the scheme was made mandatory for all residents and the government is currently creating awareness and capturing people into the scheme.