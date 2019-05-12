Major Health News Last Week

Related News

FG must rescue medical practice from police, emigration- NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) says the country’s health sector is heading for a catastrophe unless the federal government urgently halts the current rate of emigration of medical and dental practitioners.

NMA in a communique issued by its President, Frances Faduyile, and Secretary-General, Olumuyiwa Odusote, at the end of the body’s 59th annual general conference held in Abuja, also condemned the rate of alleged criminalisation of Nigerian doctors by the Nigerian police.

According to the communiqué, government at all levels should as a matter of urgency, prioritise healthcare, show better political commitment to health, and pay better and competitive wages to revamp the ailing sector from total collapse.

Breastfeeding can prevent 13% infant mortality – Expert

The Technical Advisor, Policy and Advocacy, Alive & Thrive, Toyin Adewale-Gabriel, said if 90 per cent of mothers can practice exclusive breastfeeding, about 13 per cent of infant mortality can be prevented.

Mrs Adewale-Gabriel said that `’52 per cent of all the diseases affecting children in Nigeria were caused by malnutrition.”

She said if the nation can address malnutrition through appropriate infant and child feeding habit, “We will be able to increase children’s safety in Nigeria.”

How ulcer patients should observe Ramadan – Expert

A Consultant Plastic Surgeon with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ismail Adigun, says ulcer patients can observe Ramadan fast by avoiding foods that cause them problems.

Mr Adigun said that ulcer patients should be able to realise the type of food that precipitates the ulcer in them.

He advised people to reduce the consumption of hot, spicy and acidic-content foods as they tend to irritate the digestive tract.

According to him, the best alternative for ulcer patients who want to fast is to vary their food intake throughout Ramadan to include all the essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fat, vitamins and fibres.

Consumer protection agency warns against use of carbide to ripen fruits

The use of calcium carbide and other chemicals to force the artificial ripening of fruits is injurious to human health, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said.

The FCCPC, which is formerly the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), said on Friday it received credible information of the use of these chemicals on fruits, vegetables and other food items by sellers.

The Commission noted, in particular, the use of calcium carbide to hasten the ripening process of oranges, bananas and mangoes.

Calcium carbide (CaC2) is a chemical compound containing arsenic and phosphorus, scientifically proven to contain harmful carcinogenic properties.

#PHC4UHC: Etsu Nupe laments medical tourism among Nigerians

Nigerians seek medical attention overseas because the country’s health sector is unreliable, Yahaya Abubakar, the traditional ruler of Nupe kingdom has said.

The Etsu Nupe said the shortage of human resources, poor infrastructure and inadequate funding are some of the challenges the monarch said are bedevilling the country’s health sector.

“Nigerians travel abroad for advanced medical services. Why are our own not reliable? Why is it inadequate? If we can answer these questions we can make progress.”

Thousands of Nigerians travel abroad each year to seek medical treatment as the nation’s health care system remains poorly funded and equipped.

Senate summons minister over state of facilities in teaching hospitals

The Senate has summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, for briefing on the current state of healthcare facilities and services in Nigerian teaching hospitals.

This was one of the resolutions made after a deliberation on a motion titled ‘Alarming report on poor quality of services in Nigerian Teaching Hospitals.’ The motion was sponsored by David Umaru (Niger East).

Leading the motion, Mr Umaru lamented the widespread cases of poor electricity supply, obsolete medical equipment, decayed infrastructure and other factors which, he said, have made it extremely difficult for Nigerian teaching hospitals to provide tertiary healthcare to patients.

NAFDAC seizes 401 cartons of expired soft drinks in Minna

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Niger, said it confiscated 401 cartons of expired assorted soft drinks in a warehouse in Minna.

The State Coordinator of the agency, Anikoh Ibrahim, said that the expired soft drinks included: 376 cartons of Amstel Malt, 17 cartons of Coca-Cola and eight cartons of Maltina.

He said that the agency’s operatives, acting on a tip-off, swooped on the warehouse, located behind Kasuan Gwari in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state and confiscated the products.

Mr Ibrahim explained that when such products expire in the custody of a businessman, by law, he is expected to label them expired item and pack them at a designated place and inform the agency.

Nigerian bushmeat eater brings monkeypox to Singapore

Singapore has reported its first ever case of monkeypox, claiming it was brought in by a Nigerian who contracted the rare virus by eating bushmeat at a wedding party.

The man who brought in the virus arrived in Singapore on April 28, the city-state’s health ministry (MOH) said in a statement.

The 38-year-old developed symptoms two days later and is currently isolated at an infectious disease centre in a stable condition, the ministry said.

At least 23 individuals who had been in close contact with the man had been traced, and those who are in Singapore will be quarantined and monitored for 21 days as a precaution, MOH said.

China builds 158 Internet hospitals to curb congestion

China’s medical authority said that 158 Internet hospitals had been built, to address congestion in large urban hospitals amid digital tide.

Mao Qun’an, a director of the National Health Commission, said at the second Digital China Summit that 19 provinces, or over half of China’s provincial-level regions, had established provincial tele-medicine platforms.

The central government has also earmarked 99 million U.S. dollars in special funds to add tele-medical and other equipment in primary-level health institutions in impoverished counties.

The commission is now working to realise online services in secondary and tertiary hospitals, he said.

China boasts of 4m registered nurses

The number of registered nurses in China exceeded 4 million at the end of 2018, rising to 3 nurses per 1,000 people, the National Health Commission has announced.

Registered nurses make up nearly 50 per cent of the country’s healthcare professionals, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the commission, at a press conference ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12.

The nursing services have been improved as a growing number of medical staff now has the expertise, Jiao said. He added that almost 70 per cent of nurses hold junior college degrees or above.