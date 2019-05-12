Kidnapped Nigerian doctor freed

File photo of Resident Doctors

Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju, a medical practitioner who was kidnapped on May 3 in Cross River by unknown gunmen, has regained freedom, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Uchenna-Aju was kidnapped while on transit from Ogoja Local Government Area to his house in Obudu Local Government Area in the state.

The announcement of his release is contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, South-South zone, Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary, Ezoke Epoke, after its general emergency meeting held on Sunday in Calabar.

The association said that Mr Uchenna-Aju was released safely on May 9 through the efforts of the state government, security agencies and the media.

“Arising from the meeting and taking into serious consideration the healthcare needs of Cross Riverians, the NMA in Cross River has suspended the notice of total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services across the state.

“The association has also directed all its members across the state to resume work immediately.

“The association will keep to her January 8th, 2018, resolution in the event of the kidnap of a doctor or dependents which says that `the NMA will henceforth withdraw all medical services without any notice anytime a doctor or dependent are taken captive in future.”

The association implores the state government and security agencies to do more to safeguard lives and property in the state. (NAN)
