North Korean physiotherapist kidnapped in Nigeria

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

Suspected bandits stormed a public hospital in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted an expatriate physiotherapist attached to the hospital.

The victim, a North Korean, was identified as Jeng Sunail. He was whisked away from the hospital’s staff quarters on Sunday.

Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara police spokesperson, in a press statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES late Tuesday, said the command has received a report of the kidnap. He said another expatriate doctor reported the incident to the police.

“On 26th March, 2019 at about 0945hrs, one Dr LI Dong also attached to the same hospital as a medical doctor reported the missing of the expatriate to Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Tsafe Division. He informed the DPO that on same date, the officer who lives in staff quarters of the hospital was not seen in his room inside the house he shares with three (3) other staff of the hospital.

“The DPO led a team of detectives to the quarters where the main entrance gates of the house and his room were opened with no sign of break-up or struggle,” the police spokesperson wrote.

Mr Shehu said the Commissioner of Police, Celestine Okoye, has “as a matter of urgency directed the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and Anti-kidnapping Squad to commence a discreet Investigation as well as to conduct search and rescue operation with a view to rescue and unravel the circumstances behind the missing of the expatriate.”

Zamfara has in the past few years become a haven for bandits who attack villages at will and also kidnap for ransom.

Their activities have continued and spread to neighbouring states despite the deployment of more soldiers to the state.

