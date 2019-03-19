FG renews appointment of FMC Makurdi director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Peteru Inunduh as the Medical Director (MD), Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State.

According to a press statement signed by a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, on Tuesday, Mr Inunduh’s appointment is a renewal for a second and final term of four years.

Ms Akinola said the reappointment takes effect from March 16, 2019.

Congratulating Mr Inunduh on his reappointment, the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearning of Nigerians for an effective and responsive health care delivery system.

Mr Ehanire tasked him to imbibe the spirit of teamwork to enable the hospital to continue providing quality healthcare services to Benue State and its environs.

He also advised him to focus more on service performance, in order to build public trust in the health sector. This, he said could be achieved by treating patients with respect.

