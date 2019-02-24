Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

NAFDAC bans use of Methyl Bromide for pest control in crops

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has banned the use of Methyl Bromide as a fumigant in agro pest control.

According to a statement by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, Methyl Bromide is toxic and dangerous to human health.

As a result, the agency has advised the general public and in particular agro-dealers on the ban of the use of the chemical as a fumigant in pest control.

Lassa Fever: Death toll reaches 75 as Nigeria records new cases

The death toll from the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has reached 75, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported.

In a situation report on the disease released on Friday, NCDC said 25 new cases of the disease were confirmed and six new deaths reported between February 11 and 17.

So far, 20 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 local government areas.

Health advocates protest death of colleague at Abuja hospital

Dozens of health advocates on Thursday gathered in front of Asokoro Hospital, Abuja, to protest the death of one of their colleagues, Kafayat Addulazeez, from alleged medical negligence.

Ms Abdulazeez went to the hospital on February 14 for a routine medical checkup. She was, however, placed on admission and died in the hospital two days after.

The Ondo State-born 25-year-old was a sickle cell anaemia patient, but her family said she was not going through the crisis associated with the condition at the time she visited the hospital.

The family blamed her death on negligence of health workers in the hospital.

Dutch nurse to face trial over insulin murders

A Dutch geriatric nurse is to face trial for four murders as a result of unnecessary insulin injections, local media reported.

The 22 years old man is also accused of attempted murder in seven other cases, the prosecutor in the city of Rotterdam said.

In 2017, the caregiver was said to have injected insulin into several elderly patients in nursing in the region, although this was not medically necessary.

The man’s motive remains unknown. A psychiatric report is due to be presented in the spring.

Eating nut reduces risk of heart diseases in diabetic patients

People with diabetes who regularly eat nuts may be less likely to develop heart diseases than their counterpart who rarely consumes nut, a new study has suggested.

The study showed that one serving of nut might still be good for the heart. However, for people with diabetes, adding just one extra serving of nuts a week was associated with a three per cent lower risk of developing cardiac condition and six per cent lower risk of dying from heart problems.

The lead researcher, Gang Liu, a nutrition researcher at Harvard T.H Chan School of Public health in Boston said the data provide novel evidence that supports the recommendation of incorporating nuts into healthy dietary patterns for the prevention of cardiovascular disease complication and premature deaths among individuals with diabetes.

Scientists develop test for sense of smell evaluation

Scientists have developed a new test to evaluate the Chinese sense of smell, which could help the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative and mental illnesses.

The deterioration and loss of olfactory function could seriously affect the quality of life, or even put lives at risk in a situation such as gas leaks, according to scientists from the Institute of Psychology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Research shows that among people of normal intelligence above the age of 65, those who develop problems of smelling are 2.5 times more likely to die within four years than those with a good sense of smell.

Scientist identifies gene responsible for spread of prostate cancer

A Rutgers study has found that a specific gene in cancerous prostate tumours indicates when patients are at high risk for cancer to spread, suggesting that targeting this gene can help patients live longer.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, identified the NSD2 gene through a computer algorithm developed to determine which cancer genes that spread in a mouse model were most relevant to humans.

The lead author Antonina Mitrofanova, an assistant professor at Rutgers School of Health Professions and a research member of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey said if it can be determined whether a patient’s cancer is likely to spread at the time of diagnosis,” we can start them on a targeted treatment plan as soon as possible to decrease the likelihood of their cancer spreading.”