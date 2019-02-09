Buhari renews appointment of FMC Yenagoa’s Medical Director

The federal government has renewed the appointment of Dennis Allagoa as the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the ministry of health, Mr Allagoa’s reappointment is for a second and final term.

The reappointment would last for four years and will take effect from March 11.

Congratulating the medical director on the renewal of his appointment, the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, asked Mr Allagoa to do his best at improving on the achievements already attained at the hospital.

Mr Ehanire urged Mr Allagoa to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari through his reappointment.

Mr Allagoa was advised to focus more on service performance in order to build public trust in the health sector.

“This can be achieved by treating patients with respect. Also, work in harmony with all stakeholders in the sector and in support of President Buhari’s change agenda,” the Minister said.

FMC Yenagoa was first established as Yenagoa General Hospital in 1957 during the colonial era.

It was converted into a specialist hospital in 1996, after the creation of Bayelsa State.

It was taken over by the federal ministry of health and renamed FMC, Yenogoa in September 1999.

The centre has about 12 departments which provide services such as medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, mental health, physiotherapy, dialysis and chemical pathology.

