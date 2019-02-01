How I’ll transform UCH – New CMD

University College Hospital Ibadan
University College Hospital Ibadan

The Chief Medical Director-designate of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Jesse Otegbayo, has pledged to transit the facility from a tertiary to a quaternary healthcare institution.

Mr Otegbayo made this pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Friday.

“We are trying to move from what we are, which is a tertiary hospital to a quaternary level hospital.

“Tertiary is the 3rd level while quaternary is the last and the 4th level and that is where we want to go.

“And what do I mean by that, how do we get there?

“There are lots of clinical services and investigations that are highly technical that are done at the quaternary level and may not be available at the tertiary health level.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Things like Assisted Reproductive Technology- Invitro Fertilization (IVF), Heart transplant, Cardiac Catheterisation and all kinds of transplantation including Liver, Kidney and so on.

“All these forms of treatment would become routine.

“And, of course when we put good clinical services in place, it will form a bedrock of landmark and elegant research.’’
Mr Otegbayo further said the transition would be made possible through training and retraining of staff, as well as investment in relevant equipment and specialisations.

“In order to achieve this vision, we will give priority to delivering value for money through the provision of excellent patient care.

“We will aim to be a leading training and educational centre, driven by compassionate, efficient and effective leadership, as well as staff desire to commit to excellent health care delivery.

“As CMD, I will provide the strategic leadership to ensure that the mandate of the hospital, under the guidance of the Board of Management is actualised.”

Mr Otegbayo also promised to harness and deploy the collective energies of management and staff of the hospital by setting the agenda for accelerated and advanced development of the facility in line with the vision of the Federal Government.

He said his administration would ensure industrial harmony, completion of on-going projects by previous management, adding that it would provide quality healthcare for all and sundry irrespective of their background and social status.

NAN reports that the CMD designate is a professor of Medicine with sub- speciality in Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

He is expected to assume office on March 1, while the current CMD, Temitope Alonge, will leave office on February 28.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.