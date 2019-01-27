Lassa fever outbreak, bleaching creams’ impact, others top health stories last week

Related News

Nigeria Declares Lassa Fever Outbreak

The Nigerian health authorities have declared a Lassa fever outbreak in the country.

This followed the increase in the number of Lassa fever cases reported in states since the beginning of the year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

As at January 13, 60 confirmed cases had been reported in eight states,” NCDC said.

In declaring an outbreak, NCDC has activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate a response.

Nigeria signs N2.6 trillion Support Agreement With Global Fund

Stepping up the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, the federal government has signed an agreement worth N2.6 trillion ($ 71 billion) in funding support with Global Fund.

Boade Akinola, the director, media and public relations at the Federal Ministry of Health, said the funds would help to control the TB epidemic in 2019 and 2020.

Global Fund is an international financing organisation which fights AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria by attracting, leveraging and investing resources to countries to end the epidemics.

Speaking at the signing, Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, said TB now ranks as the ninth leading cause of death and the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, ranking above HIV/AIDS (WHO Global TB Report 2018).

“Hence, it makes it a threat to any country like ours with high burden of the disease. This trend must not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Experts Caution Against Stagnation Of Immunisation

Immunisation experts from across the world have emphasised the importance for African countries to increase domestic investment in disease surveillance and strengthen their routine immunisation for community engagement to drive vaccine deployment during outbreaks.

Over the past five years, immunisation coverage in sub-Saharan Africa has stagnated at 72 per cent, exposing populations to vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks.

The experts are attending the biannual Regional Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (RITAG).

Immunization of a child used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Lagosmums]

RITAG Chair, Helen Rees, said they have mapped out what can and must be done to secure the future of millions of children on this continent.”

In sub-Saharan Africa, nearly 31 million children younger than five years suffer from vaccine-preventable diseases every year. More than a half a million of them die for lack of access to the vaccines they needed.

Doctors, Nurses Agree To Work In Harmony

Healthcare service delivery in Nigeria appears set to improve as doctors and nurses move to settle their squabbles and work in harmony.

President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Francis Faduyile, said this while receiving the report of a 10-member Inter-professional relation committee.

He said patients should expect better service delivery now that the 27-page report made recommendations for removing the causes of disharmony in the health sector

Doctors under the auspices of the NMA and nurses in the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) jointly set up the committee, which after four weeks of work, submitted its report to the presidents of both associations.

Bleaching Can Cause Cancer, Kidney Disease – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised Nigerians against the use of bleaching or “whitening” chemicals because they could result in cancer and kidney malfunction.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, said her advice became necessary due to the large number of whitening chemicals recently seized by NAFDAC in Lagos.

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) headquarters

She said NAFDAC was concerned about the use of glutathione because, unknown to its users, it can cause skin cancer as well as kidney dysfunction and failure.

“There are many people involved in these whitening chemicals, from glutathione injection to the tablets and other such chemicals”, she added.

Pharmacist Advises Nigerians On Amoxicillin

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), says Amoxicillin is better taken 30 minutes before food or 30 minutes after food for proper absorption in the body.

Sunday Ike, National Publicity Secretary of the association, said food intake will guarantee the efficacy and proper digestion of the drug in the body. He, however, said the purpose of taking the drug would be defeated if Amoxicillin was taken with food or immediately after a meal.

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic drug, often used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections such as ear infection, throat, pneumonia, skin infections, and urinary tract infections among others. The drug should be taken every eight hours, which is three times daily and strictly on doctors prescriptions.

Scientists Discover New Cancer Drug

Scientists have developed a new drug which shows potential to halt cancer cells’ growth by stunting the cells’ biological clock.

The findings from scientists at the U.S. University of Southern California (USC), Michelson Centre for Convergent Bioscience and Nagoya University’s Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules in Japan have advanced a burgeoning area of research — turning the body’s circadian rhythms against cancer.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances. Scientists conducted research on human kidney cancer cells and on acute myeloid leukemia in mice.

As disrupting sleep and other elements of humans’ circadian rhythm can harm health, the same is true for the circadian clock of cells themselves. By disturbing the circadian clock of cancer cells, they could be potentially hurt or killed, according to the research.

South Sudan Bans Bleaching Products

South Sudan’s Drugs and Food Control Authority (DFCA) has banned importation and sale of all skin lightening products.

Mawien Atem Mawien, secretary general of DFCA, said the ban seeks to protect the people from exposure to harmful chemicals used in manufacturing skin bleaching cosmetics.

Bleaching cream

“All the whitening or bleaching creams are prohibited for import without any approval from DFCA, most especially those that contain mercury and hydroquinone,’’ Mr Mawien told reporters on Tuesday.

The regulatory body ordered all cosmetic dealers in the country to obtain new import licences in an effort to regulate their business.

How Gum Disease Could Lead To Alzheimer’s

In a new study, researchers have found that a bacterium largely responsible for gum disease also contributes to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study published in the peer-reviewed journal of Science Advances, suggests that the bacteria porphyromonas gingivalis that destroys gum tissues in the mouth is linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Gum disease is a widespread problem that can lead to more negative outcomes, from tooth loss to an increased risk of cancer.

Now, emerging evidence suggests that one of the bacteria involved in periodontitis could also contribute to the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain, which scientists have associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease.