South Sudan bans bleaching products

South Sudan on map
South Sudan on map

South Sudan’s Drugs and Food Control Authority (DFCA) has banned importation and sale of all skin lightening products.

Mawien Atem Mawien, secretary general of DFCA, said the ban seeks to protect the people of South Sudan from being exposed to harmful chemicals used in manufacturing skin bleaching cosmetics.

“All the whitening or bleaching creams are prohibited for import without any approval from DFCA, most especially those that contain mercury and hydroquinone,’’ Mr Mawien told reporters on Tuesday.

The regulatory body ordered all cosmetic dealers in the country to obtain new import licences in an effort to regulate their business.

“It is very clear that cosmetics are being used in South Sudan without any discrimination despite the fact that they contain so many chemicals.

“No cosmetics will be brought to the Republic of South Sudan without the approval of DFCA. Anything outside the right channel will be deemed illegal,’’ Mr Mawien said.

Skin lightening or whitening is common in South Sudan especially among the youth.

It, however, remains unclear whether the ban will be effective as several other bans on polythene bags and export of charcoal have so far failed to materialise.

South Sudan’s ban follows similar moves by Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana, where the importation of such products is prohibited.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), skin bleaching using soaps or creams containing chemicals such as mercury can cause diverse health effects on the human body.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.