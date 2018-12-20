Osun to receive World Bank’s $20 million to fix dilapidating health facilities

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

The Osun State Government is due to receive a $20 million World Bank support funds to help fix its weak health facilities.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Adeniyi Adesina, said on Wednesday that the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, gave the hint in Abuja when he played host to the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

The statement said the funds are part of the bank’s Saving One Million Lives (SOML) programme for result initiative.

It said SOML programme seeks to give incentives based on achievement of results (health outcomes) and helping to drive institutional processes needed to achieve results, and to facilitate a change in the way health business is conducted by focusing on results and governance.

“The programme is financed through the $500m International Development Association (IDA) credit to the Federal Government over a period of four years, for distribution to states on the basis of performance.

“States are assessed based on the implementation of a number of maternal and child healthcare indicators, which determine what is earned,” the statement highlighted.

Mr Oyetola, in his response, said Osun State would use the money to rehabilitate 332 out of the over 900 Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

“This will be on the basis of one PHC per ward, so as to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of the people at the grassroots,” he said.

The governor, who is the chairman of the committee on healthcare, which he constituted immediately after his inauguration, said he took charge of the committee so as to ensure that the 332 PHCs go into full operation within the shortest possible time, adding that “a healthy state is a wealthy state.”

Mr Oyetola said he is also looking forward to the actualisation of the planned upgrading of the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa to a Federal Medical Centre.

