Dolapo Osinbajo speaks against indiscriminate drug use

The wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, has appealed to Nigerians to stop the use of hard drugs.

Mrs Osinbajo, in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the minister of health, Isaac Adewole, by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse.

The courtesy call to the minister, who incidentally, is also a member of the committee, was to advocate for more effort on the fight against the use of hard drugs in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Mrs Osinbajo noted that drugs commonly abused include: cigarette, caffeine, tramadol and codeine.

She added that “the committee would ensure that health facilities across the country will not only heal drug users’ body but their minds as well, ensuring those free from drugs addiction do not get back to it.

Drug abuse has become a common phenomenon in the country. Though some claim that the problem is predominant in the northern part of the country, this may not be wholly true, as the menace cuts across gender, age, culture, language and territorial zones of the country.

The government, in an effort to curb the menace had earlier this year banned the importation and sale of tramadol and related drugs.

However, this has not reduced the problem and has, instead, given rise to other forms of psychoactive stimulants.

Mr Adewole, in his welcome address, debunked the narrative that drug abuse was only present in Northern Nigeria especially Kano State.

He said states like Lagos, Rivers among others are also involved in the abuse of drugs.

Mr Adewole tasked the working group to look at codeine and other related drug and enforce ban on their production, distribution and sales.

The chairman of the committee, the former military governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, in his remark, pledged that the committee would interact with critical partners charged with the responsibility of putting an end to the issue of drug abuse in the country.

Members of the presidential advisory committee include the wife of the president and vice president, representatives of Governors’ Wives Forum (North and South), Nigerian Custom Service, The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Nigeria Police Force, among others.