Dolapo Osinbajo speaks against indiscriminate drug use

mrs-dolapo-osinbajo
Dolapo Osinbajo [Photo credit: The Guardian]

The wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, has appealed to Nigerians to stop the use of hard drugs.

Mrs Osinbajo, in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the minister of health, Isaac Adewole, by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse.

The courtesy call to the minister, who incidentally, is also a member of the committee, was to advocate for more effort on the fight against the use of hard drugs in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Mrs Osinbajo noted that drugs commonly abused include: cigarette, caffeine, tramadol and codeine.

She added that “the committee would ensure that health facilities across the country will not only heal drug users’ body but their minds as well, ensuring those free from drugs addiction do not get back to it.

Drug abuse has become a common phenomenon in the country. Though some claim that the problem is predominant in the northern part of the country, this may not be wholly true, as the menace cuts across gender, age, culture, language and territorial zones of the country.

The government, in an effort to curb the menace had earlier this year banned the importation and sale of tramadol and related drugs.

However, this has not reduced the problem and has, instead, given rise to other forms of psychoactive stimulants.

Mr Adewole, in his welcome address, debunked the narrative that drug abuse was only present in Northern Nigeria especially Kano State.

He said states like Lagos, Rivers among others are also involved in the abuse of drugs.

Mr Adewole tasked the working group to look at codeine and other related drug and enforce ban on their production, distribution and sales.

The chairman of the committee, the former military governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, in his remark, pledged that the committee would interact with critical partners charged with the responsibility of putting an end to the issue of drug abuse in the country.

Members of the presidential advisory committee include the wife of the president and vice president, representatives of Governors’ Wives Forum (North and South), Nigerian Custom Service, The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Nigeria Police Force, among others.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Ayodamola Owoseye

Ayodamola Owoseye is a senior reporter covering the health beat for PREMIUM TIMES.  She is a graduate of the University of Ibadan, and holds a B.A in Anthropology and M.Sc in Information Science.

Ayodamola advocates gender equity and loves travelling and listening to old skool music. Twitter: @damolaowoseye

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.