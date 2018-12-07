How we’re assisting treatment of cancer patients in Nigeria – Group

Related News

A non-governmental organisation, MedicAid Cancer Foundation, has outlined how it is assisting in the treatment of cancer in Nigeria, saying it has assisted no fewer than 600 patients across the country until their full recovery.

The organisation stated this on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja it held ahead of a four-day summit it has slated for between December 10-13 at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

It said the summit specifically targets cancer registries, cancer care team managers, epidemiologists, statisticians, government agencies, global cancer survival in countries with low resources and would also incorporate a capacity building workshop for old and new cancer data collection centres.

Zainab Bagudu, who is the wife of the Kebbi State governor and also the founder of the organisation, said most patients assisted by the foundation have a combination of treatments, such as surgery with chemotherapy and or radiation therapy,

She said the treatment options also include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, or hormone therapy.

‘’Some people with cancer will have only one treatment. But most people have a combination of treatments, such as surgery with chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy You may also have immunotherapy, targeted therapy, or hormone therapy,” Mrs Bagudu said.

Mrs Bagudu also disclosed that her organisation has also ‘’diagnosed no fewer than 30,000 persons.’’

She said MCF in Kebbi State uses the population registry and hospital registry to gather data collection of cancer patients.

Also at the event, the Deputy Medical Director of MedicAid Radio Diagnostic Centre, Ibrahim Hyelakumi, who is also a medical doctor, advised Nigerians to avoid tobacco in all its forms, including exposure to secondhand smoking to prevent cancer, adding that a healthy lifestyle could prevent the disease.

‘’Eat properly; reduce your consumption of saturated fat and red meat, which appears to increase the risk of colon and prostate cancers,” Mr Hyelakumi said.

”Limit your intake of charbroiled foods (especially meat), and avoid deep-fried foods,’’ he added.

In a press statement later, the organisation spoke on its forthcoming summit in Abuja.

‘’In efforts to enhance the quality of cancer data in the country, the MCF, a leading non-governmental organisation in cancer advocacy in Nigeria, will gather relevant experts to stimulate stakeholders on the need to focus on ways to improve cancer survivorship,” it said.

‘’Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to be the special guest of honour, while Kebbi State governor Atiku Bagudu, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and wives of Nigerian governors would be the host and guest respectively.”