Dental college upgraded to degree awarding institution – Official

The Federal Government has upgraded Federal Dental College of Technology and Therapy (FDCTT), Enugu, to a degree awarding institution and promised to continue to meet its needs.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, made the promise during the FDCTT maiden Convocation Ceremony in Enugu on Friday.

Mr Adewole, who was represented by Bola Alonge, Director of Dentistry, Federal Ministry of Health, said government had approved the upgrading of the college as a degree awarding institution.

He said that consequently, other needs of the college would set in as both the Federal Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education would collaborate to enable it to achieve its mandate.

Earlier, the Rector of the College, John Emaimo, appealed to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to assist the institution in the area of infrastructure development.

Mr Emaimo said the lack of aid from TETFUND had affected the training and development of professionals in the field of dentistry.

He said the college lacked adequate classrooms, auditorium and administrative blocks, hostel accommodation, staff quarters, residence for principal officers, standard library, buses, among others.

“With the help of TETFUND, the college will be re-positioned to attract large number of foreign students, reduce capital flight and generate fund from International students as FCDTTE remains the only such institution in Africa,’’ he said.

A total of 1,100 graduates received Ordinary National Diploma, Higher National Diploma and certificates during the ceremony.

The college honoured some eminent citizens on the occasion, including Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekwerenmadu, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Patrick Asadu and Lawrence Eze.

One of the graduates, Promise Nnaji, expressed joy over her success and the upgrading of the college.

(NAN)