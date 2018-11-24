Major health reports last week

Related News

9.4m people living with HIV unaware — UNAIDS report

A new report, ‘Knowledge is Power’, has revealed that an estimated 9.4 million people who are infected with HIV virus are not aware.

According to the report, released by UNAIDS, 75 per cent of all people living with HIV or 27 million people, know their HIV status.

The report called for increased efforts to reach the 9.4 million people living with HIV who are not aware that they are living with the virus and the estimated 19.4 million people living with HIV who do not have a suppressed viral load.

The new report from UNAIDS showed that intensified HIV testing and treatment efforts were reaching more people living with HIV.

Insulin shortage faces Type 2 Diabetes patients

About 40 million people with Type 2 Diabetes disease will not have access to insulin for treatment by 2030, a recent study from Stanford University suggested.

Researchers simulated burden of the disease from 2018 to 2030 across 221 countries using data from the International Diabetes Federation and 14 studies which represent more than 60 per cent of the global type 2 diabetes populations.

According to the study, the number of people with type 2 diabetes worldwide will increase from 406 million in 2018 to 511 million in 2030.

About 79 million people will need insulin to control their condition, while only 38 million will be able to get it if access to insulin remains the same, researchers predicted.

Kano Govt, UNICEF sign MoU to curb malnutrition

The Kano State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support the Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Programme in the state.

The MoU was signed by the state comissioner for health, Kabiru Getso on behalf of Kano state, while the UNICEF country representative, Mohamed Fall, signed on behalf of UNICEF.

Mr Fall said under the agreement, UNICEF would procure 16,000 cartons of RUTF from state resources for treatment of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in the state.

In addition, UNICEF will match that by 50 per cent (8,000 cartons) using UNICEF funds, bringing the total quantity of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food to 24,000 cartons.

“Bacteria becoming more resistant to antibiotics”

A clinical Microbiologist at the Lagos state University College of Medicine, Bamidele Mutiu has lamented how bacteria are fast becoming resistant to virtually all available antibiotics.

Mr Mutiu said there is a need to address this increasing spate of bacterial resistance to antibiotics especially in Nigeria as no new antibiotics has been developed in the last 30 years.

This, he said has been affecting the effective treatment of diseases and thus making it difficult to fight infections. He buttressed his point by citing different studies showing different levels of resistance to popular antibiotics.

New blood test can detect ovarian cancer in early stages

A newly developed blood test that can assist with early detection of ovarian cancer has been discovered.

Relatively, few cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed in their early stages making so many people lose the opportunity for effective treatment. However, the newly developed blood test could change this situation.

The author of the new study which appeared in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, noted that, “CA-125 serum levels may also be elevated in nonmalignant conditions such as endometrosis, pregnancy, ovarian cysts, pelvic inflammatory disease, hepatitis, cirrhosis and in the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle”.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) state that only about 20 per cent of ovarian cancers are found at the early stage.

Men who eat fruits, vegetables have less memory loss

Men who follow a healthful diet could be protecting their brains, according to a new study that tracked a large group of men for more than two decades.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, analysed data from a study that had followed 27,842 men for 26 years

The result of the paper was published in the journal Neurology

The first author Changzheng Yuan, who works in the school’s departments of nutrition and epidemiology said the research provided further evidence [that] dietary choices can be important to maintaining brain health.”