As the world marks the World Pneumonia Day, Nigeria and other countries have been urged to step up fight against a disease experts described as the most infectious killer of infants all over the world.

The World Pneumonia Day is observed every November 12 to raise awareness about one of the most infectious killer of infants worldwide.

Pneumonia is essentially a lung infection which can be serious and life-threatening. The infection can be viral, bacterial or fungal. It causes inflammation in lungs, wherein alveoli or tiny air sacs inside lungs get filled with liquid.

To mark the day, Save the Children International and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health launched the Pnuemonia Global Report at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Monday.

Save the Children International is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and has been operating in Nigeria since 2001.

The report titled “Fighting for Breath, A Call to Action in Childhood Pneumonia,” noted that the disease killed about 920,000 children in 2015.

It said about 5.3million lives could be saved from pneumonia over the next 15 years but about 735,000 children could die in 2030 alone if the current trend of treatment and prevention remains.

Speaking at the event, Save the Children International’s Country Director, Ben Foot, said although lots of lives would be saved by immunising children against the disease, about 170 million children globally are yet to receive the vaccine.

Mr Foot said said one million lives could be saved in the next five years from Pneumonia prevention and treatment, noting that two children under five die from the infection every minute.

He urged governments, NGOs, CSOs and the private sector to come together to tackle the killer disease.

The President of the National Medical Association (NMA), Francis Faduyile, said the “silent killer” places a huge burden on families and the health system in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is one of the 15 countries responsible for 70 per cent of global deaths attributable to pneumonia and diarrhea among under five.

Mr Faduyile, who was represented at the event by Mustapha Yahaya, urge a review of the National Health Insurance Act to make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians.

This, he said, is the surest way to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

The Country Representative, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, said pneumonia should be considered number one problem in Nigeria.

Represented by Yusuf Yusufari, Mr Basinga said his organisation is committed to helping children in Nigeria and will support the fight against pneumonia.

He noted that the coverage of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in Nigeria is still very low, warning that no progress can be made under that situation.

He urged the federal government and other partners to ensure every child in Nigeria is immunised.

In his remarks, the Country Representative, UNICEF, Mohammed Fall, said everyday should be considered world pneumonia day because the disease is the leading cause of death of children all over the world.

Represented by Sanjana Bhardwaj, chief of Health, UNICEF, Mr Fall said a combined effort from all partners will lead to zero pneumonia in Nigeria and even in the world.