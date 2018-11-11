Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

Nigerian govt inaugurates governing Medical and Dental Council

The federal government on Friday finally inaugurated the governing council of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, over a month after the ultimatum given by the professional association expired.

The Nigerian Medical Association had given the government until end of September to appoint the board, failure which it vowed to approach the court to force the government to do so.

The inauguration of the council by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, came over three and half years after the previous one was dissolved by President Muhammadu Buhari along with the boards of other federal agencies on July 15, 2015.

Medical doctors repeatedly complained not having a board was affecting the operations of the MDCN, the council regulating medical practice and training in Nigeria.

Consumer Council alerts Nigerians on ‘sniper-treated beans’

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) warned Nigerians on the dangers of not parboiling their beans extensively before consumption.

The director general, Babatunde Irukera, said the warning became necessary after the agency received information that has already gone viral on reported use of sniper chemical by retailers to preserve beans.

Mr Irukera said consumers must make sufficient enquiries before engaging in new purchase of beans as available information at the weekend revealed retailers have already built a huge stock of commodity.

Apart from the cooking method and enquiries before purchase, the council said consumers must wash their food items sufficiently before cooking.

One million Nigerians currently receiving AIDS treatment — NACA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) said about 1,090,233 people were receiving anti-retroviral drugs in Nigeria as at June this year.

The acting director, research, monitoring and evaluation of NACA, Gregory Ashefor, said that the U.S. President’s Emergency Plans for AIDS Relief was responsible for between 75 and 80 per cent of the treatment while Global Fund was responsible for about 20 per cent.

The acting director said the federal government was planning to include an additional 50,000 people from Taraba and Abia to receive treatment.

According to him, about 76,000 people are currently on treatment in Taraba and Abia for which the government is solely responsible.

Congo facing worst Ebola outbreak

The current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is the most severe in the country’s history with 319 confirmed and probable cases, the health ministry said.

The hemorrhagic fever is believed to have killed 198 people in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, where attacks by armed groups and community resistance to health officials have complicated the response.

Congo has suffered 10 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered near the eponymous Ebola River in 1976.

With over 300 cases, the epidemic also ranks as third worst in the history of the continent, following the 2013-2016 outbreaks in West Africa where over 28,000 cases were confirmed and an outbreak in Uganda in 2000 involving 425 cases.

Association decries dearth of radiologists in Nigeria’s health system

The Association of Radiologists of Nigeria (ARIN) has expressed concern over the shortage of radiologists in the health system and urged the Federal Government to urgently address the situation.

Kamaldeen Jimoh, Consultant Radiologist and 1st Vice President of ARIN, estimated number of radiologists in the country as 400. He said this is grossly inadequate to take care of the radiological requirements of the country and they are either leaving or planning to live.

The consultant attributed the challenges of brain drain to poor remuneration, welfare package and obsolete equipment among others. According to him, this challenge has further contributed to the rate of death associated with cancer because a lot of such cases are presented late.

Female genital mutilation causes sexual problems – Expert

Women who are victims of the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) may develop sexual problems like pain during intercourse, reduced satisfaction and potential challenges with orgasm.

A consultant psychiatrist, Tomi Imarah, said FGM affects the sexual life of victims because the clitoris is the female erogenous organ that is capable of erection under sexual stimulation.

He said it is not that victims of FGM are incapable of enjoying sex; it is just that it may take more efforts and women should not have to struggle because some people decided their genital organs should be excised for no good reason.

The consultant psychiatrist said that men could help their partners who were victims of FGM to enjoy sex better in a number of ways.

High blood pressure before age 40 linked to earlier strokes, heart disease

People who develop high blood pressure before age 40 have a higher risk of heart disease and strokes in middle age, two new studies suggest.

Both studies were published in the journal of American Medical Association. The researchers assessed high blood pressure using new, more aggressive target levels recommended by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology in 2017.

High blood pressure is often associated with other risk factors, such as excess weight, high cholesterol, high blood sugar and smoking that raise the risk of stroke and heart attack.

One of the authors, Ramachandran Vasan of the Boston University School of Medicine and School of Public Health, said elevated blood pressure in early adulthood can result in heart attacks by several mechanisms and these levels of blood pressure may progress to higher levels over time.

Traumatic childhood could increase heart disease risk in adulthood – Study

A new study has shown that children who grow up in distressing or traumatic environments are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke by the time they reach middle age.

The finding will be presented at the American Heart Association’s scientific session meeting in Chicago.

While previous research has found links between adverse childhood experiences and cardiovascular diseases risk factor in adulthood, the new study explored whether exposure to those difficult conditions led to actual health related events.

The lead author and medical student who is studying for a master’s degree in the public health in North western University in Illinois, Jacob Pierce, said thet found that people who are exposed to the highest levels of childhood family environment adversity are at significantly increased risk for heart diseases like heart attack and stroke.