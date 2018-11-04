Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

Buhari Acts On NHIS Scandal

Over two weeks after the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, brushed aside an order by the governing council of the agency to proceed on indefinite suspension, President Muhammadu Buhari eventually ordered the embattled embattled official to go on “administrative leave” effective from November 5.

The president’s directive was conveyed in a letter by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mr Yusuf’s refusal to obey the directive of the governing council worsened the crisis in the health agency with rival groups of workers taking different stands on the matter.

The council had announced the suspension on October 18 over alleged misconduct and fraud and also stated that it had set up a panel to investigate the allegations against him. The House of Representatives is also investigating the allegations.

Tackling Maternal Mortality

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, called for accelerated girls’ education in order to reduce maternal mortality rate in Nigeria.

The minister made the call while unveiling hospital equipment donated by Coca-Cola Company to National Hospital, Abuja.

He said educating girls’ will make them more informed about safe delivery, attributing the high mortality rate in the country to lack of education, empowerment and poverty. Mr Adewole also said empowering women will increase health services quality and availability.

Dogs Can Now Detect Malaria – Study

Sniff dogs can be trained to detect malaria in people infected with the disease even if they are not showing symptoms, according to a new study by Durham University.

Though the findings are still at early stage, the lead researcher from Durham University, Steven Lindsay, said in principle they have shown that dogs could be trained to detect malaria infected people by their odour with a credible degree of accuracy.

The researchers from the Medical Research Council Unit of The Gambia and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine used nylon socks to collect foot odour samples from apparently healthy children aged five to 14 in the Upper River Region of The Gambia in West Africa.

According to the researchers, dogs trained in Britain to distinguish between the scent of children infected with malaria parasites were able to identify 70 percent correctly malaria infected samples from the total samples collected.

Gombe: Five Killed In Cholera Outbreak

At least five people were killed in an outbreak of cholera at Kembu in Balanga Local Government Area, Gombe State.

The state’s acting epidemiologist, Nuhu Bile, said the cases brought the number of cholera mortality to 13 in the state, while no fewer than 500 patients had been treated and discharged in the last five months.

According to him, 70 patients were treated and discharged in the fresh outbreak, five people died before medical help could reach them and 16 others were being treated at the health centre for the disease.

WHO Stings `AIDS curing preacher’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) came down heavily on a local preacher in Zimbabwe reportedly claiming he had received divine revelation of a herbal cure for HIV/AIDS .

WHO reaffirmed there is “no cure” for HIV, insisting that people living with HIV and AIDS need to continue with anti-retroviral (ARV) therapy to manage their infections.

Alex Gasaira, WHO’s representative in the country, explicitly stated that “there is no cure for HIV infection”.

According to media reports, the Zimbabwean cleric had notified his congregation in the capital, Harare, of the “cure” for HIV and AIDS.

Mice Vaccine: Hope For Secondary Stroke Victims

Japanese researchers have tested a vaccine in mice that may protect people who had a stroke against blood clots for more than two months without increasing the risk of bleeding, a study published in the American Heart Association’s journal, Hypertension, reported.

The experimented vaccine called S100A9 caused no autoimmune response and may one day replace oral blood thinners to reduce the risk of secondary strokes caused by blood clots.

The study co-author and professor at Osaka University, Hironori Nakagami, said the vaccine worked as well as the oral blood thinner clopidogrel in a major artery and will help many stroke patients (ischemic strokes) who need to take medications that makes their blood less likely to clot and help prevent another stroke.

Grants For Free Ante-natal in Bayelsa

Over one thousand pregnant women in Bayelsa State who have been captured in the state government’s free maternal care for pregnant women programme have been given grants for their transport fare to access ante-natal clinics.

Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson announced this during the official launch of the state’s Safe Motherhood Campaign in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said N3000 grant would be given monthly to each pregnant woman in the state, for their transport to hospitals and clinics to access medical care until their babies are born.

He said the initiative was a result of the deliberate effort taken after a summit on maternal and infant mortality which agreed that a policy on Safe Motherhood be introduced, with the Primary Healthcare Board and State Ministry of Health as partners.

Babies Born To Older Dads

A Stanford study has linked babies of older fathers with a variety of increased risks at birth, including low birth weight and seizures, though they’re slight.

The paper published in the journal BMJ showed that babies born to fathers of an “advanced paternal age,” which roughly equates to older than 35, are at a higher risk for adverse birth outcomes.

The study, based on data from more than 40 million births, also suggested that the age of the father can sway the health of the mother during pregnancy, specifically her risk for developing diabetes.

The data revealed that once a dad hits age 35, there’s a slight increase in birth risks overall. The older a father’s age, the greater the risk, according to the study.