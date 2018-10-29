Nigeria’s immunisation rate increases by 10% – NPHCDA

Related News

Routine immunisation rate has increased by 10 per cent across Nigeria in the last two years, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.

The Executive Director of the agency, Faisal Shuaib, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the 36th meeting of the Expert Review Committee on Polio and Routine Immunisation in Nigeria.

He said recent studies on Routine Immunisation show the increase between 2016 and early 2018.

Mr Shuaib also said Nigeria is very close to eradicating polio from the country.

“We have done over 25 months now surveillance showing clearly that we are not missing wild polio virus cases in any of these areas.

“If this positive trajectory continues in the next 11 months and if we do have access to those obscured areas in the Northeast, it is very likely that the certification organisation institutions would review the progress that Nigeria has made in the lack of polio virus transmission and very likely in the next few months Nigeria would be declared polio free.”

He, however, said that the inability of caregivers to bring out their children for immunisation remains a major challenge to the race.

“One of the greatest challenges we face is the inability of caregivers bringing their kids for routine immunisation, we still have that challenge because some of them do not realise the importance of immunisation.”

Mr Shuaib said the agency has put some measures in place for hard to reach areas, including sending “well-trained health workers” to such areas.

Oyewale Tomori, a professor of Virology, urged Nigeria not to be the last country on the list of polio burden country.

He warned on the need for continuous routine immunisation so as to ensure Nigeria does not relapse into a major polio endemic burden.

The country representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Wondi Alemu, reassured Nigeria of the global body’s support in the fight to completely eradicate the virus.

He said sustained population immunity through routine immunisation remained key for polio eradication in the country.

Mr Alemu also paid tribute to health workers operating in hard to reach areas and also those who had paid the supreme price.

The fight against wild polio virus is still ongoing in three remaining endemic countries: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Nigeria has however made significant impact as there has been no record of wild polio outbreak in the country in the last 25 months.