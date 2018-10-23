NSHIP: Govt praises impact of new project on primary health care delivery in Nigeria

Related News

The federal government has applauded the impact of the Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) on primary health care service delivery in the country.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, described the project as the most enduring strategy for enhanced primary health care delivery in Nigeria.

He spoke at the Oxford Policy Management (OPM) contract close – out session in Abuja on Tuesday.

NSHIP is a World Bank assisted project implemented by the NPHCDA. The framework provides results-based incentives especially at service delivery points to increase the delivery, use, and quality of high impact maternal and child health interventions.

The project, which is modeling a new way of financing health care by paying on performance basis, was first started in Adamawa, Nasarawa and Ondo states.

It has however expanded to five more states—Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Yobe and Bauchi.

Verification of claims of performance had been outsourced to OPM since 2013 in Ondo, Adamawa and Nasarawa.

Mr Shuaib said since the inception of the project, over 16 million people from various states have benefited.

He said the Results-Based Financing Technical Assistant (TBF-TA) under the NSHIP is part of the effort of the agency to address the challenges of primary healthcare.

He commended OPM for successful conduct of the project.

The manager of OPM in Nigeria, Joseph Shu, said the partnership with the agency has been fruitful.

He said OPM provided a robust technical assistance and support to the government, noting that the firm adopted quantity and quality indicators for data management to ensure accurate data.

In her remarks, the National Project Coordinator, Binta Ismail, said about 35 LGAs, 1,887 health facilities and over 16 million people have benefited from the programme.

Mrs Ismail, who was represented by the Deputy National Project Coordinator, Mohammed Mohammed, said adequate funds have been provided for the project and work must be done and delivered.