Buhari renews appointment of OAUTH CMD, appoints new one for UniUyoTH

Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife. [PHOTO CREDIT: Joblanda]
President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Victor Adetiloye as the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, this renewal makes it the second and final term for Mr Adetiloye, a professor of radiology, as the institution’s CMD.

Also, the president appointed Bassey Abasi to an initial four-year term as CMD of University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.

The director of media and publicity of the ministry, Boade Akinola, said the letters of appointment signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in order to upgrade service delivery in the health sector.

