China reports new African swine fever outbreak

China’s northeastern province of Jilin has reported a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The case occurred on a farm of 44 pigs in the city of Songyuan, killing three pigs.

The ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said eight pigs were also infected in the city.

China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces where the fever has been reported.

The outbreak of the disease is not the first in Jilin province.

