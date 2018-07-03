FMC Keffi gets new medical director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Yahaya Adamu as Medical Director (MD) Federal Medical Centre Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Information on the appointment is in a statement by Olajide Oshundun, the Assistant Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Oshundun stated that Mr Adamu’s four year term appointment was with effect from May 7, 2018.

He noted that the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, had congratulated Mr Adamu and charge him to work hard to ensure that the hospital continued to provide quality healthcare.

He added that the minister also advised the new medical director to strive to improve on the past achievements and leave his mark on the annals of the institution.

Mr Ehanire further advised Mr Adamu to justify the confidence reposed in him by working with stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony and in support of federal government’s change agenda.

