BREAKING: States, local govt health workers to join national strike

Related News

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) says it has directed its counterparts in the states and local governments to join the ongoing health workers strike by today (Wednesday) midnight.

Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, the national chairman of JOHESU who disclosed this during a press briefing Wednesday in Abuja, said the association made the decision because a series of meetings with the government to resolve the crisis had not yielded any positive result.

JOHESU, an association of all health workers except doctors, has been on strike for three weeks now.

As a result, laboratories have been shut with no technicians and technologists to run them, and there are also no staff to collect patients’ records,too.

Patients’ are worst hit as nurses and midwives — some of the most influential members of JOHESU — have all downed tools in all federal health institutions.

Though activities at federal hospitals across the country have been crippled, the striking union had repeatedly vowed to press their state and local government counterparts to join, to bring maximum pressure on the federal government to meet their demands.

Their demands include salary adjustments among others.

More details to come….