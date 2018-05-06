No cholera outbreak in Abuja – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says there is no cholera outbreak recorded in the territory.

Humphrey Okoroukwu, Director Public Health of Health and Human Service Secretariat, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Okoroukwu described the purported outbreak of cholera as false and misleading.

He said investigation carried out by the department revealed that there were three reported cases of gastroenteritis around Masilasi Area of Jabi in Abuja.

He said that none of the affected persons tested positive to cholera contrary to what was reported in some media, adding that the gastroenteritis victims have since recovered.

The director urged the media to verify their facts before going to press to avoid causing unnecessary panic among people in the territory.

Mr Okoroukwu enjoined residents of FCT to imbibe cleanliness and good hygiene as well as to drink safe and clean water to avoid infection and prevent cholera and gastroenteritis.

