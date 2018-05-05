29% of Nigeria’s healthcare facilities lack safe water, toilets – Saraki

Related News

About 29 per cent of healthcare facilities across Nigeria have no access to safe water and toilets, the founder of Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA),Toyin Saraki, said quoting a WHO report.

Mrs Saraki, wife of Senate President Bukola Saraki, at the launch of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) global water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) campaign in Abuja on Friday said a WaterAid survey in the country also revealed that half of primary health facilities do not have handwashing facilities in delivery rooms.

According to her, researchers, in an analysis of 129,000 healthcare facilities in the developing world, found more than 65 per cent of facilities lack both running water and soap for handwashing.

Mrs Saraki said due to this, the global health and development communities can no longer watch in silence while mothers and newborns die from preventable and unnecessary complications.

She said the launch of WBFA’s campaign follows the UN Secretary General’s call to action on WASH in healthcare facilities in March.

The launch coincides with the WHO’s ‘Save Lives: Clean your Hands’ campaign day, which takes place on May 5 each year.

May 5 is also ‘International Day of the Midwife,’ with the theme this year being, ‘Midwives leading the way with quality care.’

Mrs Saraki said the unavailability of running water and soap in the health facilities endangers not only patients and staff but presents a danger to the society.

“This is health facilities become unable to contain diseases. Pregnant women and newborns are thereby placed in huge danger and at risk of sepsis, which is a leading cause of death in hospitals,” she said.

WBFA is partnering with Global Water 2020 and others to improve WASH facilities at healthcare centres and schools around the world.

Mrs Saraki said WBFA works with midwives to ensure that mothers and babies are safe from birth through to age.

“Without adequate WASH facilities, however, midwives all over the world are unable to safely carry out their crucial work – and to lead the way with quality care.”

Mrs Saraki said the campaign will champion the improvement of WASH facilities in schools. The physical environment and cleanliness of schools significantly affects the health and well-being of children, she added.

“Too often, they are spaces where disease spreads quickly, without hand-washing facilities, soap or suitable toilets. Together, we will create a world where all children go to school and all schools provide a safe, healthy and comfortable environment where children grow, learn and thrive.”

“As we join the international community on May 5th in observing World Hand Hygiene Day and International Day of the Midwife, it is clear that the themes of both days are deeply interconnected,” she said.

The WHO Country Representative, Wondi Alemu in his remarks said health facilities must concentrate on patient safety and handwashing in all facilities, including in primary healthcare.

“Implementing hygiene standards in health centres will bring down disease transmission. We must prioritise hygiene,” he said.

John Oldfield, a principal at Global Water 2020, said they were inspired and motivated by the Secretary General’s Call to Action for WASH in healthcare facilities, and by the initiative of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

“We have high hopes that Mrs Saraki and her team at WBFA will be able to significantly accelerate progress in Nigeria and elsewhere, and midwives are perhaps the key to success,” he added.