Codeine Ban: Lawmakers, other Nigerians react

The ban on codeine by the federal government has sparked mixed reactions across the country.

The federal government on May 1 ordered an immediate ban on the issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparation.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who gave the directive, said the move became necessary due to the gross abuse of codeine in the country.

In 2016, an investigation, published on PREMIUM TIMES, by the Nigeria-based International Centre for Investigative Reporting published a two-part investigation showed how codeine and other substantives were threatening a generation of young Nigerians of Northern origin

While some Nigerians believe the ban is a welcome development, others, however call for a thorough investigation into the “illegal” production as well as distribution of the product.

Reacting to the ban, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Lanre Tejuoso (APC, Ogun Central), stressed the need to address the issue of open drug markets which is responsible for unwholesome drug distribution.

“The #codeine #DrugAbuse trend, especially among our youth population is not news. We need to address the issue of open drug markets which is responsible for unwholesome drug distribution. Can you imagine? 3 million bottles of codeine consumed in Kano & Jigawa alone? Major problem,” he tweeted via his official twitter handle.

Another lawmaker, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) described codeine as an opium that symbolises social dislocation and societal collapse.

He also expressed dissatisfaction at how the product has “mentally deformed the generation.”

“Codeine is an opium that symbolizes our social dislocation and societal collapse. What we have is a system that has over the years ostracized and mentally deformed a generation, dispatching them to seek solace in aphrodisiac .

“Codeine is a problem and the bigger problem remains a corrosive socio economic order that created a state of hopelessness. We must continue to work hard in order to change it so as to give meaning to the lives of our young ones,” Mr Sani posted on his Facebook page.

Another senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce was, however, said the federal government should ban bad governance in place of the product. He blamed the government (himself inclusive) of the influence of codeine on Nigerians.

“Instead of banning codeine, Nigeria should ban the bad governance that makes young people so desperate that they have nothing to look forward to in life.

“We can’t keep insulting them for being uneducated when we don’t build schools or as lazy when we don’t provide jobs for them,” he tweeted.

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians on Facebook:

Muhammed Muzdaleefa wrote: There is some good sense in what is captured above. We must in every respect support in totality any move aimed at disbanding our social ills. Those providing codeine to our teeming youths for political thuggery must be mindful of the fact that their children will never be immuned from this bush fire.

Mb Saleh wrote: So no commendation for the Buhari led FG for banning the production and distribution of all drugs containing codeine?

Jagunmolu Lasisi wrote: Codeine is the new Cocaine in Nigeria now.

Below are some reactions from other Nigerians on twitter:

