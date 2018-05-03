Codeine Ban: Lawmakers, other Nigerians react

Related News

The ban on codeine by the federal government has sparked mixed reactions across the country.

The federal government on May 1 ordered an immediate ban on the issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparation.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who gave the directive, said the move became necessary due to the gross abuse of codeine in the country.

In 2016, an investigation, published on PREMIUM TIMES, by the Nigeria-based International Centre for Investigative Reporting published a two-part investigation showed how codeine and other substantives were threatening a generation of young Nigerians of Northern origin

While some Nigerians believe the ban is a welcome development, others, however call for a thorough investigation into the “illegal” production as well as distribution of the product.

Reacting to the ban, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Lanre Tejuoso (APC, Ogun Central), stressed the need to address the issue of open drug markets which is responsible for unwholesome drug distribution.

“The #codeine #DrugAbuse trend, especially among our youth population is not news. We need to address the issue of open drug markets which is responsible for unwholesome drug distribution. Can you imagine? 3 million bottles of codeine consumed in Kano & Jigawa alone? Major problem,” he tweeted via his official twitter handle.

Another lawmaker, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) described codeine as an opium that symbolises social dislocation and societal collapse.

He also expressed dissatisfaction at how the product has “mentally deformed the generation.”

“Codeine is an opium that symbolizes our social dislocation and societal collapse. What we have is a system that has over the years ostracized and mentally deformed a generation, dispatching them to seek solace in aphrodisiac .

“Codeine is a problem and the bigger problem remains a corrosive socio economic order that created a state of hopelessness. We must continue to work hard in order to change it so as to give meaning to the lives of our young ones,” Mr Sani posted on his Facebook page.

Another senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce was, however, said the federal government should ban bad governance in place of the product. He blamed the government (himself inclusive) of the influence of codeine on Nigerians.

“Instead of banning codeine, Nigeria should ban the bad governance that makes young people so desperate that they have nothing to look forward to in life.

“We can’t keep insulting them for being uneducated when we don’t build schools or as lazy when we don’t provide jobs for them,” he tweeted.

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians on Facebook:

Muhammed Muzdaleefa wrote: There is some good sense in what is captured above. We must in every respect support in totality any move aimed at disbanding our social ills. Those providing codeine to our teeming youths for political thuggery must be mindful of the fact that their children will never be immuned from this bush fire.

Mb Saleh wrote: So no commendation for the Buhari led FG for banning the production and distribution of all drugs containing codeine?

Jagunmolu Lasisi wrote: Codeine is the new Cocaine in Nigeria now.

Below are some reactions from other Nigerians on twitter:

Heartbreaking and distressing watching conversations on #codeine addiction become a north vs south issue. Nigeria breaks my heart everyday. Why can't we understand that unless we unite and fight all the scourges, together as one , we have no hope? — Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) May 1, 2018

Banning Emzor #codeine is not the answer to the drug abuse trend. We are talking about People who are trying everything, (from sniffing petrol to pit toilet) just to get high. How long will it take them to find another drug to abuse? — Samuel Nwite (@sunansammy) May 1, 2018

Can't get over the images &stories that I saw & heard in the #Codeine documentary. Such a shame that popular & influential musicians are endorsing habits that are killing off a generation #diet #codeinediet. Bt hey not everyone believes their influence should be used positively — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) April 30, 2018

Ban #codeine and #Tramadol booms

Ban #Tramadol and #methylatedSpirit booms

Ban #methylatedSpirit and we still have to deal with

Evostic

Pit toilet sniffing

Paracetamol sniffing

Alabukun sniffing — CLEAR THE MYTH (@MRoseConsult) May 1, 2018

Dear NIGERIANS, The target isn't #codeine ban, but OML 141 operated by Emerald Energy Resources Limited where Mrs Stella Chinyelu Okoli (OON) is Board Member, & she is also the Founder/CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals. Oil licenses will be renewed soon

Join the dots, use your head. — I am a god of God (@KolawoleIlori14) May 1, 2018

3. How Is Codeine Abused? There are people that drink 100mls of cough syrup with codeine ALL AT ONCE. Some people mix it with alcohol or carbonated drinks such as coke, sprite and lacasera.#codeine #codeineisnotwater #Notodrugabuse #Tramadol — Tramadol is not food (@NoToDrugAbuse) May 1, 2018

Parents, Guardians, Teachers, Religious Organizations: They have to be vigilant. If you notice any unusual behavior from your teen or youth, don't assume. Ask questions, investigate, then if necessary, send your child to see a doctor immediately.#Codeine #codeineisnotwater — Tramadol is not food (@NoToDrugAbuse) May 1, 2018

A ban on #codeine may be a good move but not the solution to our problem. A fix in the pharmaceutical industry is. Until we stop to sell medicines in markets and with or without prescriptions then we are not up for a change in this matter honestly. #EndArewaDrugAbuse — Maryam Walida (@Mwaleedah) May 1, 2018

Banning #Codeine is a very good move. I also suggest we ban songs that promote and encourage such drug abuse. — Dreams (@Peters_Sage) May 1, 2018