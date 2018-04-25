Adamawa earmarks N2 billion to combat malaria

Related News

The Adamawa State Government says it will spend over N2 billion, this year, in combating malaria scourge in the state.

The Programme Manager of the State Malaria Eradication Programme (SMEP), Isaac Kadala, made this known Wednesday in Yola, the state capital at a ceremony to commemorate the 2018 World Malaria Day.

Mr Isaac said Adamawa was one of the states receiving supports from various organisations such as Global Fund and Society for Family Health to combat malaria among others.

He reiterated the state government commitment to provide people with mosquito treated malaria nets, malaria drugs and rapid diagnostic test kit to the people, free of charge.

In her speech, the Commissioner for Health, Fatima Atiku, who urged people to always sleep in the mosquito treated net, said that the over 2.5 million nets had been distributed last year across the state.

“We also encourage test before treatment of every person with fever, to confirm malaria before taking appropriate anti-malaria drugs.

‘’We are all aware that there are other diseases that have symptoms similar to malaria; such as Lassa fever, yellow fever, dengue fever, among others.

“Ensure your environment is free from stagnant water that could provide breeding place for mosquitoes. Pregnant women should take intermittent, preventive treatment during antenatal visits,” Ms Atiku advised.

Highpoint of the occasion was the distribution of mosquito nets to those that graced the event.

(NAN)