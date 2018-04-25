WHO urges more political commitment to reduce malaria burden in Africa

Related News

The World Health Organisation has urged global leaders to renew their political commitment and continue investing in malaria prevention and control in order to successfully reduce the burden on the killer disease in Nigeria by 2030.

This call was made in Abuja by the international health organisation in commemoration with the World Malaria Day celebrated April 25.

The theme for this year’s malaria day is ‘ready to beat malaria,’

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, while addressing journalists, said World Malaria Day focuses global attention on malaria and its devastating impact on families, communities and development.

Ms Moeti, who was represented by the WHO Nigeria country representative, Wondi Alemu, said elimination of malaria requires above all, political leadership at the highest level, leadership of programmes, resource mobilization as well as intersectoral and cross-border collaboration.

Mr. Alemu said WHO is ready to partner with the World and Nigeria, to beat malaria, but the pace of progress must be accelerated to achieve a 40 per cent drop in global malaria cases and deaths by 2020, compared to 2015 levels.

Globally, Nigeria currently has the highest burden, accounting for 27 percent of the disease’s prevalence rate.

Mr Alemu called on countries affected by malaria to work with development partners to boost investments in malaria prevention and control, especially for new tools, to combat malaria. This will propel countries along the road to elimination, and contribute to the achievement of other Sustainable Development Goals, such as improving maternal and child health.

“I urge countries to allocate adequate resources and to work across sectors and strengthen cross-border collaboration. With the required resources, strong coordination and dedicated partners, we can accelerate our actions to achieve a malaria-free Africa. We are ready to beat malaria, he said.

He added that the theme for this year, “Ready to beat Malaria”, stresses the need to accelerate efforts to defeat malaria. Countries have committed to ending the malaria epidemic by 2030 as one of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Alemu explained that Nigeria has been making some progress in fighting malaria, especially with the introduction of Artemisinin based Combination Therapy (ACT) and that so far there has been no major negative reaction to the drug.

Malaria remains a major public health and development challenge.

The World Malaria Report 2017 documents an increase in global malaria cases in 2016 compared to 2015.

In the African Region there were 194 million new cases and 410 000 deaths in 2016. Fourteen countries with the world’s biggest malaria problem are in sub-Saharan Africa, and account for 80 per cent of the global burden.

According to WHO, many countries are not on track to achieve the targets of the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030.

“The pace of progress has slowed or stalled, with significant gaps in the implementation of measures to prevent malaria. International and domestic funding for malaria prevention and control has stagnated,” WHO said.

According to the report, the overall trends show that between 2010 and 2016, estimated new cases of malaria in the African Region dropped by 20 per cent, and deaths from malaria declined by 37 per cent.

Five countries in the Region (Ethiopia, Madagascar, Senegal, Gambia and Zimbabwe) are among 16 globally, that witnessed a decrease in malaria cases and deaths by more than 20 per cent over 2015 and 2016. Furthermore, six other countries of the Region (Algeria, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Comoros, South Africa and Swaziland) can potentially eliminate malaria by 2020.

Countries in the African Region also recorded the highest rise of malaria testing in the public sector, from 36 per cent of suspected cases in 2010 to 87 per cent in 2016.

The use of insecticide-treated nets and indoor spraying with insecticides are key strategies in combatting malaria.