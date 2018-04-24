World Malaria Day: Advocates aim at eliminating disease by 2030

Related News

In commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day, health advocates have called on governments, health bodies, private sector companies and members of the public to renew their focus on eliminating malaria by 2030.

This call is coming against the backdrop of a global rise in malaria cases for the first time in ten years, since the beginning of the campaign against the disease through the World Malaria Day celebrated every April 25 since 2008. The theme for this year is “We’re Ready to Beat Malaria- Are you?”

Malaria is one of the world oldest and deadliest diseases in human history. In 2016, over 216 million people around the world had malaria, which is five million more than the year before. Malaria related death stood at 445,000, with 91 percent of these in Africa

Half the world is still at risk from malaria, a preventable, treatable disease, which still kills a child every two minutes. Some countries also saw an increase of over 20 percent in malaria cases between 2015 and 2016.

Unfortunately, 15 countries carried the heaviest malaria burden in 2016, together accounting for 80 percent of all global malaria cases and deaths.

Currently, Nigeria is the highest-burden country, accounting for 27 percent of global malaria cases and the overall financial gap over the next three years to implement national malaria strategy is US$ 1.4 billion.

In a press statement it made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, RBM Partnership to End Malaria called on governments and health partners across the globe to accelerate progress against malaria.

This year’s World Malaria Day comes on the heels of two major malaria events – the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, where UK Prime Minister Theresa May and other Commonwealth leaders made a commitment to halve malaria burden across 53 member countries by 2023 in response to the London Malaria Summit.

In addition, the Multilateral Initiative on Malaria (MIM) conference in Dakar brought together scientists and researchers from across Africa to share the latest innovations in the fight against the disease.

The RBM Partnership to End Malaria is the largest global platform for coordinated action against malaria. Originally established as Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership in 1998, it mobilises for action and resources and forges consensus among partners.

The Partnership comprised more than 500 partners, including malaria endemic countries, their bilateral and multilateral development partners, the private sector, nongovernmental and community-based organisations, foundations, and research and academic institutions.

Kesete Admasu, CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, said the disease is on a rise again after a decade of success in pushing it back.

“Malaria is on the rise again and will come back with a vengeance if we do not act decisively now. Half the world is still threatened by malaria, an entirely preventable, treatable disease which takes a child’s life every two minutes.

“Worldwide action is needed to meet the 2030 target of reducing malaria cases by at least 90 percent. We are delighted that more countries than ever, forty-four, are reporting less than 10,000 cases, however we must ensure we continue to press forward to end malaria – not only in high-burden nations but also those on track to eliminate the disease. It is our global responsibility to consign malaria to the history books”, he added

According to Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General World Health Organization, the “World Malaria Day reminds us of the challenges that remain.

“The declining trend in malaria cases and deaths has stalled and vital funding for malaria programmes has flat lined. If we continue along this path, we will lose the gains for which we have fought so hard.

“We call on countries and the global health community to close the critical gaps in the malaria response. Together we must ensure that no one is left behind in accessing lifesaving services to prevent, diagnose and treat malaria.”, he said