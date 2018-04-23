Minister, governor beg health workers to suspend strike

Related News

The federal and the Ogun State governments have appealed to members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to call off their ongoing strike action in the interest of the public, with an assurance that all their entitlements would be paid.

The Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Governor Ibikunle Amosun made the appeal at the ground breaking ceremony of the proposed University of Medicine of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, sited at Adebayo village, Ajebo road, Abeokuta.

Mr Amosun who emphasised the importance of the health sector to the people, urged the unions to consider the plight of the sick and return to work, assuring that government would look into their demands with a view to addressing them.

He assured that his administration would continue to invest in the health sector, stressing that health institutions, particularly the primary health care, would be made to functional, with the provision of facilities and good working condition for the workers.

Mr Amosun said his administration would support the university project, calling on the indigenes of Adebayo too to support it as it would help in the socio-economic development of the area.

In his remark, Mr Ehanire assured that the federal government would restore confidence in the health sector, as health institutions across the country would be positioned to end medical tourism.

He thanked Governor Amosun for releasing 170 hectares of land valued at N2.6 billion and other past interventions, urging him not to relent in his support for the project.

The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Adewale Musa-Olomu, applauded the governor for his giant stride in the state, particularly in the health sector.