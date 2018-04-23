Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

WHO raises alarm over stunted growth of African children

The World Health Organisation has raised the alarm over stunted growth of about 59 million children in Africa and about 10 million who are overweight.

The international health agency also warned that Africa’s attempts to achieve health for all by 2030 could be threatened unless the continent addresses the twin challenges of under-nutrition and obesity.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa called these two issues- “the double burden of malnutrition” and pressed for action to address the ‘double burden’ of malnutrition in Africa.

Nigeria to secure $300 million loan to finance national malaria strategy

As part of efforts to eliminate malaria in Nigeria, the Federal Government will be securing $300 million in new financing from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank.

This commitment was made known during the African Leaders Malaria Alliance on the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018.

Nigeria will be using the money as part of efforts to tackle malaria, as a national priority list and an additional $18.7 million was also pledged to leverage $37 million from the Global Fund to distribute 15 million mosquito nets and to support the local manufacture of essential malaria commodities.

Health Workers Strike: We are unmoved by FG’s ‘No Work no Pay’ threat – JOHESU

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have called a bluff of the federal government’s threat to invoke the ‘no work no pay rule’ rule should the unions persist in continuing with their strike.

The strike has crippled health care delivery in parts of the country.

The union said it is not intimidated by any form of threat, adding that it will go on with the strike until its demands are met.

The government threatened to invoke the rule a day after JOHESU, the association of other health workers apart from medical doctors and dentists, began an indefinite strike over failure

Nigeria needs N824 billion to buy vaccines over next 10 years

Nigeria needs about $2.7 billion (N824 billion) to buy vaccines over the next 10 years to enable it achieve its target of 84 per cent immunisation coverage by 2028, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.

vaccination exercise [Photo: News Express NG]

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said the investment will also allow the agency attend to the over 4.3 million unimmunised children in the country as the country’s immunisation coverage currently stands at 33 per cent.

“Nigeria will require about $2.72billion to procure vaccines and devices from 2018 to 2028. While GAVI will support with $773.2 million, the government and other source, which include Basic Health Fund, loans and marching grants from donor agencies, will provide the balance,” Mr Shuaib said.

He said out of about $93 million needed for immunisation in 2018, the federal government approved only $33 million.

One Nigerian dies of stroke every 2 minutes–Neurologist

At least one person dies every two minutes from stroke in Nigeria, Njideka Okubadejo, a neurologist said.

Okubadejo, at her Inaugural Lecture at the University in Lagos said the estimated stroke mortality rate in Nigeria is between 120 and 240 per 100,000 population.

“Extrapolated to our current estimated population of approximately 184 million, according to www.population.gov.ng, this translates to about 281,520 deaths annually,” she said.

Okubadejo said “a stroke is a medical emergency in which the flow of blood to a portion of the brain stops suddenly. Brain cells are dependent on oxygen within the blood and without this, start to die after a few minutes, hence the maxim, ‘Time is Brain’.

Zimbabwe sacks striking nurses

The Zimbabwe government has sacked all striking nurses at public hospitals after they turned down a government offer of 17.1 million U.S. dollars to improve their pay.

The government said in a statement that it regarded the industrial action as politically motivated, and that it would immediately employ new nurses and recall those who retired from the service to replace the sacked health personnel.

“Following the decision by government to accede to the demands made by the striking nurses, government regrets to note that the industrial action in this essential service sector has persisted. Government regards the lack of remorse as politically motivated and thus as going beyond conditions of service and worker welfare”.

Nigeria’s Lassa fever cases decline to lowest level in four months – NCDC

After more than 100 deaths and almost 400 confirmed infections, Nigeria, in April recorded a sharp decline in the spread of Lassa fever.

Lassa fever

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the lowest number of cases in a single week since the beginning of the outbreak was recorded this month.

“Only five new confirmed cases of Lassa fever were reported in the week that ended on the 15th of April 2018,” the NCDC said in its situation report said.

This year’s epidemic is Nigeria’s largest on record, with confirmed cases in January and February alone exceeding the total number reported in the whole of 2017.

Malawi can eradicate HIV, says doctor who discovered AIDS virus

Malawi, which has one of the highest rates of the deadly HIV and AIDS infections, is on course to eradicate the virus, Jay Levy, who co-discovered the AIDS virus 35 years ago, has said.

Most of the AIDS cases globally are in poorer countries, where access to testing, prevention and treatment is limited.

UN AIDS agency (UNAIDS) said no fewer than one million people in Malawi have the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS.

However, according to official figures, Malawi’s national HIV and AIDS prevalence dropped to 8.8 per cent in 2016 from 30 per cent in 1985 when the first HIV and AIDS case was registered in Malawi.