Adamawa State records first Lassa fever case Iro Dan Fulani Related News Adamawa State has recorded its first Lassa fever case, with a victim, Gabriel Ambe, pronounced dead. The head of the state’s rapid response team, Batulu Mohammed, confirmed this Monday. The Commissioner of Health, Fatima Atiku Abubakar, and other officials have begun a crucial meeting over the outbreak. Details later… WhatsApp

