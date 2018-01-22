Lassa Fever: Ebonyi schools reopen

Related News

Public and Private schools shut down in Ebonyi state following the outbreak of Lassa fever have now reopened according to the state government.

The Ebonyi government ordered a seven-day closure of all schools in the state on Thursday January 18 to check the spread of killer disease which had claimed four lives including that of two medical doctors with others hospitalised.

The state Commissioner for Education, John Eke, said the schools were reopened on Monday as no new case was reported since the closure.

“There was no outbreak again that’s why the schools reopened before the expiration of the seven days,” Mr. Eke told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

“Measures and the rapid response from Health ministry prevented the disease from spreading into schools,” he added.

The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, WHO had commenced public health response support for the state in the wake of the recent outbreak.

The Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezuruike, who was unreachable at time of filing report had said 139 persons have been placed under surveillance in the state.

“At present, the state has a total of nine confirmed cases, four deaths and three others on treatment including 139 persons now under surveillance.

“Also, a mother has been confirmed positive and is presently taking treatment and this incident happened yesterday (Wednesday)”, Mr. Umezuruike said on Thursday.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease caused by contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces. The Lassa virus may also spread between humans through direct contact with blood, urine, faeces, or other bodily secretions of a person infected with Lassa fever.

Although there is no vaccine currently available for Lassa fever, the disease can be prevented.