Zamfara NMA Chairman is dead

File photo of Resident Doctors

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Zamfara, Tijjani Sa’idu, has died.

The NMA Secretary, Mannir Bature, made this disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement said, “With total submission to the will of Allah SWA, I announce the death of the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara chapter, Dr Tijjani Sa’idu, a consultant ENT Surgeon at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau.

“He died on Thursday as a result of injuries sustained following a road accident while on his way from Sokoto to Gusau.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Alfirdausi.”

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.