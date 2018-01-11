Zamfara NMA Chairman is dead

Related News

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Zamfara, Tijjani Sa’idu, has died.

The NMA Secretary, Mannir Bature, made this disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement said, “With total submission to the will of Allah SWA, I announce the death of the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara chapter, Dr Tijjani Sa’idu, a consultant ENT Surgeon at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau.

“He died on Thursday as a result of injuries sustained following a road accident while on his way from Sokoto to Gusau.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Alfirdausi.”

(NAN)