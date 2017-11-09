Buhari orders health ministry to probe unknown killer disease in Jigawa

Related News

The federal government has directed the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to probe the unknown disease that is alleged to have led to the death of several children in Jigawa State.

This directives is coming about 24 hours after media reports that a strange disease has been killing children in the state.

According to a press statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the health minister to investigate reports of the “unknown disease.”

At least 50 children in Wangara District of Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, were reported dead under inexplicable circumstances.

The first occurrence of the disease was reportedly noticed in July but the community did not report it until October 28.

The president also directed Mr. Adewole to deploy all the necessary machinery to combat the disease.

Mr. Buhari, in a telephone call to Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State on Tuesday evening, also directed him to find out the details of the incident.

The president while commiserating with the governor and the families of the victims assured the governor that the federal government will provide the necessary support to contain the spread of the disease.