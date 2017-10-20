Nigerian govt releases N3.5 billion for nationwide vaccination – Official

Related News

The Nigerian government has released N3.5 billion for a vaccination programme against communicable diseases across the country, with the one targeting measles in 19 states in northern Nigeria billed to start October 26.

The spokesperson of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, while briefing State House correspondents after the monthly National Economic Council, NEC meeting on Thursday, said the government released N3.5 billion for the programme from the nation’s Excess Crude Account which stood at $ 2.3 billion as at October 16.

He also said the Stabilization Fund stood at N 58.5 billion on the same date.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, who also attended the meeting reportedly briefed the council on plans for measles vaccination ahead of the 2017/2018 dry season, the period normally associated with the spread of measles.

The director while briefing the council said the campaign will be conducted in 19 states of the north including the FCT.

The vaccination in the North-west is set to hold between October, 26-31. That for the North-east will take place between November 30 and December, 7 while the North-central and the FCT vaccination will take place from February 1-13, 2018.

He said the next phase of the exercise will take place in 17 southern states from March 8-20, 2018.

He also listed 11 states: Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara states that have paid their counterpart funds while the remaining, he added, are yet to do so.

Also briefing journalists, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, also briefed NEC on efforts made by traditional institutions in the eradication of polio in the country.

He said the presence of the Sultan underscored the support of the traditional institution and other critical partners in the country’s effort to eradicate polio, measles and yellow fever.

Mr. Ikpeazu said the council applauded the support of the partners and also encouraged state governments to support the immunisation programme by taking ownership.