Governor visits state hospital, expresses disappointment at state of facilities

Ahead of the full implementation of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has said medical facilities in the state should be of best standards to meet the health needs of the people.

Speaking when he paid an unscheduled visit to Government Hospital, Umunede on Friday, Mr. Okowa lauded the dedication of the staff, but observed that facilities in the hospital deserves to be upgraded.

“I am impressed with the diligence of the Medical Doctor who just came out from the theatre and staff of the hospital. As a government we want our hospitals to be of best standards to give our people the health services they deserve,” he said.

The governor stressed that his administration will not compromise quality and prompt treatment of patients.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborovweri, member, representing Ika North-East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Emeka Elekokuri, and some political aides, were shown facilities at the hospital by Christian Chiazor.

He stated that children wards should be clearly demarcated from adults’ wards stating, “depending on what the adults are suffering, it is not good to keep the adults and children in the same ward.”

Fielding questions from journalists about his assessment of the facilities in the hospital, the governor said, “this is a surprise visit and I am impressed that the staff are diligently on duty, I am not too impressed with the state of the hospital in terms of infrastructure and we will do what we can to ensure that our hospitals are of standard to meet the health needs of our people; we shall carry out this type of visits regularly in every part of the state, we cannot compromise good health because, a healthy people is a wealthy population.”

Mr. Elekokuri expressed happiness with the visit, observing that the governor has people-oriented programmes.