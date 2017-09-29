Cancer: Foundation trains Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara health workers on early detection

Related News

A health-focused charity, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, MCF, has announced its plans to train health workers from three North-West states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara on cancer screening.

The training is part of activities for the cancer awareness month themed ‘Kick and Walkway Cancer’ coming up in October.

Founder of the organisation and wife of Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Shinkafi, said the foundation will carry out activities marking the day in both Kebbi and Abuja, including a novelty football match.

Briefing journalists on the foundation’s activities, Mrs. Shinkafi, a medical doctor, bemoaned lack of access to care among cancer patients in Nigeria.

“Although globally there are breakthroughs in the fight against cancer, Nigerians do not easily access them due to resource constraints and lack of awareness,” she said.

Mrs. Bagudu however added that in seven years since MCF’s founding, the organisation had “funded over 600 patients battling cancer”.

Other activities lined up by the foundation to commemorate the world cancer awareness month, include a stakeholder’s forum on cancer control, and a 10-kilometre walk in Abuja.

To further disseminate information on the cancer malaise and aid early detection, the foundation also plans to launch self-breast examination kit in Hausa.

The foundation says two former Nigerian football internationals, Nwankwo Kanu and Mutiu Adepoju, have signed on for a novelty football match to help raise funds for its activities.