NIPSS graduates executives who produced report on Nigeria’s Universal Health Coverage (LIVE UPDATES)

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) will today hold a graduation programme for the participants of its 2019 Senior Executive Course 41 in Kuru, Plateau State.

The 66 graduates were drawn from different professional backgrounds across the country.

Expected to grace the occasion is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Wendel De Landro, who will deliver the annual lecture.

NIPPS is Nigeria’s foremost policy formation centre for bureaucrats, private sector leaders, army officers, medium-rank and senior civil servants. It was founded in 1979.

Many policymakers in Nigeria have attended the NIPSS. Notable among them are ex-military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, and Nuhu Ribadu, a former anti-corruption chief.

Each year, the institute develops a policy plan for the country. It reports directly to the Nigerian president and is supervised by the vice president.

This year, President Muhammadu Buhari gave NIPPS a mandate of charting a roadmap that will help the country achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through better funding.

To achieve this mandate, the institute collaborated with a Non-Governmental Organisation working on health in Nigeria, Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC) PACFaH@Scale.

NIPSS in partnership with DRPC/PACFaH@Scale embarked on both local and international study tour. The participants toured 12 states in the country where DRPC work to understudy their primary health system. It also went to other countries like Rwanda to understudy their health insurance system.

The tour was targeted at building the capacity of participants on the primary health systems as well as providing guidance on the basic minimum packages for PHCs. It was also aimed at bridging the gap between policymakers and the end recipients of government policies.

Guest arriving the venue Guest arriving the venue

It also served as a basis of knowledge on which the report on ‘‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’’ submitted to President Buhari on Friday was formulated.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the event. You can also follow it on Twitter.

9:40 am – It is a windy Saturday here at the NIPSS New auditorium. It is currently 24 degrees and partly sunny.

Guests are beginning to file in to the auditorium for the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course 41, 2019.

There is a heavy presence of security officers from the gates to the hall. This is in anticipation of dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

9:58: Among dignitaries who have arrived are emirs, heads of parastatals, security gencies, among others.

10:00 – Among those who have arrived are the emir of Kanem, the representative of Inspector of Police, the president of the Nigeria Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, a representative of the National Accountant association of Nigeria, in person of S A Aruwa.

10:00 Guests and dignitaries are still entering the hall. Some other dignitaries present are politicians from across the state.

The MC is on the podium welcoming the guests.

Partners in co-hosting this year event are the DrPC/PACFach@Scale.

Among dignitaries still expected are the deputy governor of Yobe State, the Plateau State Governor, the high commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria and the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

10:20 a.m.

The guest lecturer for this event, the high commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Wendel De Landro, just came in.

He is expected to deliver a lecture on Funding Universal Health Care Delivery: Lesson from Trinidad and Tobago.

The theme of the lecture is apt, considering the study theme approved by Mr Buhari for the 2019 participants.

10:31 am – While still awaiting the arrival of the Vice President with his entourage, the police band is playing in the background.

Graduates of this institute have been involved in formulating policies that is expected to develop the country.

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru was established by Decree No. 20, 1979 and CAP Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

10:37 am information reaching us in the hall now is that the special guest of honour in person of the vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is all within the compound of the institute.

The graduating team as part of their project for the completion of their course had been given the mandate of charting a roadmap that will help the country achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through better funding.

To achieve this mandate, the institute collaborated with a Non-Governmental Organisation working on health in Nigeria, Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC) PACFaH@Scale.

The report on ‘‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’’ was submitted to President Buhari on Friday.

Each year, the institute develops a policy plan for the country. It reports directly to the Nigerian president and is supervised by the vice president.

This graduation serves as the last step of the completion of the course.

Participants who fulfill all the requirements of the course are awarded a certificate entitling them to “Membership of the National Institute” (mni).

Those who are unable to meet the requirements of the course merely get a certificate of attendance. The graduands started the course in February and are receiving the certificate of completion today.

Achieving UHC in Nigeria has become a major priority for the government as Nigerians still spend huge amounts of money to get health care.

Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest prevalence of out of pocket spending on health and many primary health care centres in the country are not functional.

Outside now is the siren signifying the arrival of the vice president and his entourage. The event is expected to kick off as soon as he enters the hall.

10:45 am _ Vice President Yemi Osinbajo just came into the hall. Going on now is the national anthem and the opening prayer to commence the event.

10:52 Taking over as the compere is Moji Makanjuola.

In the hall with the vice president is the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Deputy Governor of Yobe State, and others.

10:50 am – Giving the welcome address is the chairman, Board of Governors of the National Institute, Abayomi Olonisakin. He thanked the president for the support he has been giving the institute. He also thanked the vice president for gracing the occasion and the host Governor Lalong for creating a conducive environment of the institute to thrive.

He congratulated the graduates and urged them to put into practice the distinct skills they have learnt and that they should be good ambassadors of the institute and Nigeria as Nigeria expects a lot from them.

11:20 am – The first goodwill message was delivered by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire. He was however, represented by the Chief Medical Director of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Professor Edmund Banwat.

He appreciated the invite to the graduation ceremony and said the theme is apt, particularly in a country that calls for emergency in the health sector. He said the president had shown interest in repositioning the health sector and health of Nigerians by implementing and releasing the Basic Health Care Provision Funds.

He said there is a need to create policies and strategy to the reduction of maternal and child mortality in the country and that the theme and reports would help with the paradigm shift.

he congratulated the graduates and said the ministry looks forward to their recommendation to move health care forward.

1:27 am – The next good will message was delivered by the co- host and partner of the programme for the Senior Executive Course 41, DrPC/PACFach @scale – Stanley Ukpai.

Mr Ukpai congratulated the graduating set and said the organisation will continue to partner with the institute for the development of the country.

He said DrPC/PACFach @scale partnered with the institute because they realised that one of the ways through which they can drive home the agenda of achieving UHC in Nigeria. He said this has become important as many Nigerians spend out of pocket to get health care and most of the primary health care centres in the country are not functional.

Also giving a goodwill message is the Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima. He graduated from the institute in 2015.

He advised the new graduates to leverage on the training of the institute and promote peace and stability for a better country.

He also called on the institute to research on the causes of insurgency in the country. He said the theme of this year is very apt and funding primary health care is very important. He promised as a member of the institute to key into the recommendations for this year.

11:50 am The annual conference has just commence – the guest lecturer is the High Commissioner for Trinidad and Tobego to Nigeria – Wendel De Landro. He is an engineer and worked in Nigeria — with Shell in PortHarcourtt and other countries. This is his first posting as ambassador to Nigeria.

Mr Landro is to deliver a lecture on Funding Universal Health Care Delivery: Lesson from Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidadd and Tobago is a small country as compared to Nigeria and has a population of about 1.3 million people. Its major sources of income is are tourism, energy, manufacturing, among others.

Mr Landro said the country operates a two tier health sector, the government and the private sector. He said the ministry of health ensures an oversight of all the facilities rendering health services. He said they monitor and ensure quality and professionalism of the workforce.