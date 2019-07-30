EPiSON2019: Experts discuss advancing Nigeria’s primary healthcare services using epidemiology research (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

To advance research in Nigeria’s primary healthcare system and prompt response to disease outbreaks, the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale (PACFaH@Scale) is holding a session this afternoon.

The session as part of main event of the 8th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting of the Epidemiological Society of Nigeria (EPiSON2019).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that EPiSON2019 is holding in Jos, the Plateau State capital, between Monday and Wednesday.

It is organized by EPiSON in partnership with PACFaH@Scale.

According to organisers, the theme of the session is “Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) for Universal Health Coverage (UHC): Role of Social Epidemiology”.

PHCUOR is modeled on guidelines developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for integrated district-based service delivery and on majorly, the principle of integration of all PHC services delivered under one authority, at a minimum.

It consists of health education and promotion, maternal and child health, family planning, immunisation, disease control, essential drugs, nutrition and treatment of common ailments.

Medical experts have identified the weakness of PHCs across Nigeria as chief among causes of the country’s grim health indices and prevalent disease outbreaks.

“The PHCs which are meant to be the first point of contact for anybody in need of care is largely dogged with multiple challenges. This is why we are here to make a case on the need to improve the system and advance epidemiological research to help keep track of diseases,” organizers said.

A paper will be presented on research findings on challenges with the PHC system in Nigeria.

Yesterday, a pre-conference workshop was held. Discussions centered on the importance of the Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Diseases which have long overtaken infectious diseases as the most feared global killer.

The term epidemiology covers the description and causes of not only epidemic diseases but diseases in general.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live coverage of today’s session.