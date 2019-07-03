PROFILE: Gambo Gumel Aliyu takes over as new NACA director-general

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appointed Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for an initial term of four years.

The new director-general, Mr Aliyu, from Jigawa State, is an epidemiologist and Public Health specialist.

He succeeds the outgoing head of the agency, Sani Aliyu, whose tenure runs until July 2020 but resigned to pursue other aspirations.

Until his appointment, the new director-general was the Chief of Party for the Nigeria Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

He studied Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, and graduated in 1995 with MBBS Hons.

He had a Masters in Clinical Research from the University of Maryland in 2008.

Mr Aliyu obtained a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Maryland in 2012.

He also worked as the Country Director for University of Maryland programmes in Nigeria.

He is an associate professor in the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

He has so many research works with his name on them. Some of these include HIV Epidemiology, HIV-TB Epidemiology, Multi-drug resistant TB, HIV Surveillance, Malaria Surveillance, Prevention of HIV transmission in Key Population, ART Programme Evaluation, Evaluation of Vaccine Safety and C, and HIV research ethics.