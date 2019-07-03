PROFILE: Gambo Gumel Aliyu takes over as new NACA director-general

Gambo Gumel Aliyu new NACA DG.
Gambo Gumel Aliyu new NACA DG.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appointed Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for an initial term of four years.

The new director-general, Mr Aliyu, from Jigawa State, is an epidemiologist and Public Health specialist.

He succeeds the outgoing head of the agency, Sani Aliyu, whose tenure runs until July 2020 but resigned to pursue other aspirations.

Until his appointment, the new director-general was the Chief of Party for the Nigeria Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

He studied Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, and graduated in 1995 with MBBS Hons.

He had a Masters in Clinical Research from the University of Maryland in 2008.

Mr Aliyu obtained a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Maryland in 2012.

He also worked as the Country Director for University of Maryland programmes in Nigeria.

He is an associate professor in the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

He has so many research works with his name on them. Some of these include HIV Epidemiology, HIV-TB Epidemiology, Multi-drug resistant TB, HIV Surveillance, Malaria Surveillance, Prevention of HIV transmission in Key Population, ART Programme Evaluation, Evaluation of Vaccine Safety and C, and HIV research ethics.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.