LIVE UPDATES: CSOs hold retreat to bridge service delivery gaps in Kano health sector

A retreat to bridge service delivery gaps and demand for more openness in the management of Kano State health sector opens for the second day this morning in Abuja.

Representatives of various civic groups and government organs in the state would be discussing issues bedevilling the health sector of the state today, the final day of the two-day event.

The event is organised by Women in Media (WIM) in partnership with development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFAH).

According to organisers, the event aims to find solutions bedevilling the various sectors of governance in the state, and especially in the health sector. It is geared towards developing an implementation plan for the realisation of the goals of the Kano State action plan of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), especially in the health sector.

Organisers said the recent health indices released by the NDHIS and MCS 2017 for Kano State, shows high child and family health burden for children under 5 girls and women of reproductive age.

Yesterday, various panel sessions were held on the structure and the challenges in implementation of the OGP plan in the state.

Open government is the process of engaging with civil society and the citizens’ in a transparent and accountable partnership to promote democratic, equal, sustainable and prosperous society.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in August signed an Executive Order making the state to formally join the OGP plan as part of efforts toward the fight against corruption, improved transparency and accountability in governance. Kaduna and Anambra states have also joined the plan.

The Co-Chairperson of the OGP – Civil Societies (CS), Halima Umar, said the retreat will develop mechanism for inclusiveness in the health and other sectors of the state.

“The relationship between OGP and the PAS project is a welcome development that will not only improve the social accountability framework in Kano state, but will go a long way in improving the public engagement in some identified areas for socio-economic development of the state

“By the end of the two day retreat, it is hoped that we will come out with strategies that will galvanize citizens participation in governance in Kano state”, she noted.

The Co-Chairperson of the OGP – CS, Ben Umar, would head a panel discussion on service delivery gaps in implementing OGP in the health sector by 11:30p.m. at Corinthia Hotels Garki Abuja, the venue of the event.

A series of strategic engagements and panel discussions would follow until 12:30p.m. when organisers planned to wrap up the session. Those expected to participate in the session among others include Autwalu Na’iya, Head of Service Kano state.

The two-day retreat also presents opportunities to the participants to look at the partnership in line with the state action plan and to agree to the strategies that will be adopted in resolving the missing links in the structure of state’s steering committee.

Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Kano Health Sector Group Photograph.

The Co-Chairperson of the OGP – CS, Mrs Ben Umar says the panel discussion on service delivery gaps on health in implementing OGP which she would head shortly after tea-break will focus on the “24 challenges in state health sector.”

Panel Discussion on service delivery gaps – health led by Co-Chairperson of the OGP – CS, Mrs Ben Uma.

Panelists: Hajiya Sa’a Nata’al, Kano state coordinator, reproductive health and family planning; Hajiya Hadiza Saai Gadanya, rep Kano state ministy of health; Hajiya Mairo Bello, Civil society activist; Alhaji Abdulrazak Alkali, Civil society activist and Public advisor.

Mrs Ben Umar says the panel will look at how to include the health sector in the OGP work plan.

Hajiya Bello takes the stage to project the 24 issues in the health sector that were not captured under the OGP plan.