PACFAH holds discussion on Nigeria’s poor health funding (LIVE UPDATES)

Concerned about the poor funding of the health sector, the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale, PACFaH, is organising a press conference with theme: ‘The falling 2018 health sector allocation as a threat to government’s health care under one Roof Policy.’

PACFaH is advocating adequate funding and the full implementation of government’s commitment to child and family health.‎

President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N340.45 billion to the health sector in the proposed 2018 budget. This represents 3.9 per cent of the total N8.6 trillion budget.

If the appropriation bill is passed as it is, it would imply a three-year consecutive decline in the allocation to health sector

Allocation to the health sector in 2017 and 2016 are 4.16 percent and 4.23 percent respectively.

Follow our live updates of the event here.

The press conference begins at 11:45 a.m.

It has the theme “Understanding the falling 2018 Health budget”, and is organised by the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, in conjunction with dRpc and PACFaH.

The moderator, Aremu Fatai, who is the acting country director of PACFAH@ Scale, said the conference came because of the shortfall in the budgetary allocation to the health sector.

He said it was time to advocate for proper funding and timely release of funds to the health sector.

Excos of National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, NACHPN, seated at the event