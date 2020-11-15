Scientists across the world are racing to develop vaccines and effective treatments against the novel coronavirus, which has infected millions of people across the world since it first surfaced in China last December.

Drug giant, Pfizer, announced the development of a vaccine that prevented more than 90 per cent of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers.

Amid the pandemic, Nigeria has continued to report new cases of yellow fever. Three states have already reported a total of 76 deaths from the outbreak.

Here are some of the health stories which made headlines last week

Nigeria records 112 new coronavirus infections, no new case in Lagos

Nigeria recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of infections in the nation to 64,996.

As Nigeria did not record a single death from the virus on Saturday, the total fatalities in the country remain 1,163.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night.

ANALYSIS: Nigeria faces possible COVID-19 second wave but has let guard down

With the yuletide fast approaching, Nigerians now reckon it is safe to let their guards down – hands are no longer washed often, facemasks are almost forgotten, mass gatherings are no longer a problem, parties, weddings and even protests are back on the cards.

But it could just be a matter of time before this comes back to bite us even harder and more devastating this time, health experts warn. As it is happening across Europe and the U.S., the dreaded second wave of coronavirus has commenced.

Eight dead, 10 hospitalised in suspected cholera outbreak in Ibadan

No fewer than eight people have lost their lives as a result of a strange disease, suspected to be cholera in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The eight people died as a result of the disease in some villages in Lagelu local government area of Ibadan.

Though many people have described the disease as strange, an official of Lagelu North Local Council Development Area described the disease as a suspected case of cholera outbreak.

Three states report 76 deaths from yellow fever in 11 days – NCDC

The NCDC says three states have recently reported a total of 76 deaths suspected to be from yellow fever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi, Delta and Enugu states reported that the deaths occurred between November 1 and 11, the Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, told the News Agency of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the recent fatalities from ‘strange illnesses’ suspected to be yellow fever in these states.

15% of people bitten by mosquito prone to toxic yellow fever’

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, says about 15 per cent of people bitten by a mosquito could be infected with yellow fever, which may become toxic.

Mr Obi disclosed this during the fumigation and vaccination exercise against yellow fever in two affected communities, on Saturday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the communities recently affected by yellow fever were Ette-uno and Umuopu, both in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state.

18.3% of COVID-19 deaths in Africa linked to diabetes – WHO

About 18.3 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the African region are among people with diabetes, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued ahead of World Diabetes Day, commemorated on November 14 annually to create awareness about the disease.

EU to buy 300m doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

THE European Union (EU) has agreed to buy up to 300 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, after it showed strong results in trials. According to the companies, deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year.

This is coming as Nigeria’s Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire said on Tuesday that anytime a potent vaccine is found or developed as a solution to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians would not be left out.

Why we prefer traditional medicine when sick – Respondents

Many patients in the North Central part of the country have turned to traditional medicines to cure the various ailments afflicting them, attributing it to the high cost of orthodox medicines and their belief that orthodox medicines are inefficient.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, found that patients use roots and herbs, believing that it is the best to treat their conditions.

Amid second wave of coronavirus, Pfizer’s vaccine promises over 90% protection

As the second wave of the coronavirus begins to wreak havoc in parts of the US, and Europe, the race to find a cure for the disease is also increasingly gaining momentum.

An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by drug giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech, prevented more than 90 per cent of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers, according to an interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee, Bloomberg reported.

Nigerians will benefit from vaccine, says minister

The Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said anytime a potent vaccine is found or developed as a solution to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians will not be left out.

Mr Ehanire, who spoke at a two-day multi-sectoral conference on the COVID-19 with the theme: ‘Building back better, with resilience’, said there are arrangements by the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that Nigerians get the vaccine immediately it comes out.