ADVERTISEMENT

Today, in line with the tradition of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria joins countries around the world to mark this year’s edition of the World Blood Donor Day (WBDD).

But like many other African nations and some other developing countries globally, Nigeria suffers greatly from her poor culture of blood donation.

Due largely to challenges of poor policy formulation and implementation, lack of enabling legislative framework and funding difficulties, collection, distribution and use of safe blood for a healthier population has been a herculean task for government agencies and non-state actors in the line of such responsibilities in Nigeria.

READ FULL STORY HERE: