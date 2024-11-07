Lagos State is hosting the 10th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity, bringing together global experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to address Africa’s preparedness against global health threats.

The two-day conference is organised by the Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET) in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

According to a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the conference centres on Africa’s preparedness against global health threats, with the theme: “From Ebola to COVID-19 and Beyond: Strengthening Africa’s Capacity to Address Emerging Global Health Security Threats.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony Wednesday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised the state’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure to protect against biosecurity risks.

“Lagos – with its dense, rapidly growing population – is especially susceptible to infectious outbreaks,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“It is imperative we enhance our biosecurity readiness, not just for ourselves, but as a model for the continent.”

One Health approach

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In his remarks, Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, stressed the need for one health approach to health security in Africa, integrating human, animal, and environmental health to prevent and manage diseases.

Mr Fashola emphasised the need for proactive planning to address health and environmental challenges in Africa.

He observed that Africa’s rapid urbanisation and population growth heighten its vulnerability to biosecurity threats, stressing the need for proactive planning to address health and environmental challenges.

Mr Fashola appealed for more investment in health research and data-driven policies, arguing that evidence-based strategies are crucial for effective biosecurity management.

He stated that Africa’s resilience relies on localised solutions tailored to its challenges, reiterating his commitment to supporting initiatives that prioritise the well-being and security of African communities.

Local production of medical supplies

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, in his remarks, highlighted the need to strengthen Africa’s health and economic systems to avoid destabilisation during outbreaks.

Represented by the Director of Medical Service at the CBN, Adenike Ojumu, Mr Cardoso advocated for local production of essential medical supplies and infrastructure development.

He emphasised the importance of public-private collaboration in creating a self-sufficient health sector in Africa.

Speaking on the role of financial resources in health security, especially during crises, he shared that the CBN had provided targeted healthcare research and development grants, as well as sector intervention facilities, during COVID-19 to expand infrastructure and produce critical medical supplies.

Mr Cardoso further underscored the importance of economic resilience through diversification, noting that a diversified economy is less vulnerable to external shocks. He encouraged African central banks to promote diversification, particularly in technology, agriculture, and manufacturing, and to foster digital financial inclusion.

He also called for strengthened regional collaboration and inclusive policies to mitigate the impact of pandemics on vulnerable populations.

Lagos’ biodiversity

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, addressed the dual nature of biosecurity threats, emphasising both gradual environmental degradation and sudden pandemics.

“We face the risk of zoonotic diseases daily,” he cautioned, warning that pathogens like Ebola and COVID-19 demonstrate the global catastrophe potential of health risks.

Mr Abayomi pointed out that Lagos’ biodiversity and animal populations create constant zoonotic risks, explaining that most pandemics are transmitted from animals to humans.

“There are countless viruses with pandemic potential. Our responsibility is to be vigilant,” he stated, underscoring Lagos’ surveillance and biosecurity partnerships.

The commissioner stressed that Nigeria’s alarming deforestation rate amplifies climate change and biosecurity risks.

READ ALSO: Nigerians must hold govt accountable for quality healthcare Minister

“Environmental degradation is a biosecurity issue as it directly impacts health stability,” he explained, urging actions to protect natural resources.

Mr Abayomi linked climate-induced migration with health threats, noting that megacities like Lagos face increased vulnerability due to rapid urbanisation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

