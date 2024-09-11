The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing crisis between the management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, and that of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja.

The development led to the recent announcement of the interdiction of the incumbent provost of the medical college, Abiodun Adewuya, by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, both professors.

LASU on Sunday announced the interdiction of Mr Adewuya due to allegations of insubordination and unauthorised disclosure of official information.

NMA, in a letter to the governor signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Saheed Kehinde and Hassan Jimoh respectively, expressed concern over the recurring disciplinary actions, including interdiction against provosts of the college.

It condemned the interdiction of Mr Adewuya by Mrs Olatunji-Bello-led management, saying the development “is getting worrisome and smirks of some lingering ego and turf war in the relationship between the university and the college leaderships over time.”

NMA said only the urgent intervention of Mr Sanwo-Olu could avert the further degeneration of the crisis.

Provost’s interdiction

In a memo with reference number LASU/ASE/PF/3394, and dated 30 August, the university said some of the provost’s actions constituted serious misconduct and violated the university’s regulations.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm what the issues between the VC and the provost were. However, there are speculations that the hostility between them stemmed from the state government’s plan to upgrade the medical college to a full-fledged university of medical sciences.

The upgrade is reportedly being handled by the state government without the consent of the university, a development the university management reportedly found unsavoury.

The provost is believed to back the move against the university management’s interest.

The memo that announced Mr Adewuya’s interdiction reads in part: “Prior to the interdiction, Prof Adewuya had been issued two separate queries regarding the allegations, to which he provided responses.

“However, the Vice-Chancellor deemed these responses unsatisfactory and unacceptable and, as such, has referred the case to the Joint Council-Senate Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.”

According to the university, the interdiction which took effect from 3 September will last for an initial period of three months during which time he is relieved of all official duties.

In the interim, the Vice Chancellor appointed the Deputy Provost of LASUCOM, Olufemi Idowu, as acting provost, “pending the outcome of the investigation by the Joint Council-Senate Disciplinary (Academic) Committee concerning Prof Adewuya.”

NMA’s concerns

NMA, in the letter, described this development as “unhealthy” and “capable of derailing the progress of the college needlessly.”

It noted that it was the second time in six years that a provost of LASUCOM has been interdicted.

The letter reads in part: “The college has thrived excellently and has expanded both in scope and capacity and has become a major training hub for different categories of health workers in Lagos state and the sub-region.

“We are however worried that this present interdiction of the Provost, who has steered the affairs of the College brilliantly in the last roughly two years with identifiable giant strides and palpable stability, is capable of derailing the progress of the college needlessly”.

The association commended Mr Adewuya’s leadership, saying that within the period of his leadership, “urged the governor to use his office as a Visitor to the University to resolve the dispute and prevent further crisis in the college.”

