The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit Task Force, on Sunday, averted a potential outbreak of an epidemic in Epe after it seized dozens of cartons of contaminated turkey.

Eight suspects were arrested in the operation.

According to the Director of Press and Public Affairs for the Task Force, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the contaminated turkey had earlier been seized and incinerated by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) before being retrieved by the suspects.

The raid, spearheaded by the chairperson of the Task Force, Adetayo Akerele, was carried out following a joint tip-off from Rasheed Shabi, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe.

The contaminated items were recovered in shanties near a dumpsite where the contraband were being sold.

According to Mr Akerele, a chief superintendent of police, “the cartons of turkey were originally confiscated by the Nigeria Customs Service and meant to be destroyed, but somehow found its way to the hands of unscrupulous elements trying to sell them to members of the public.

“They must have failed at some point to meet the required health and safety standards before being deemed unfit for human consumption, which led to it being set ablaze at a dedicated dumpsite,” he added.

Mr Akerele said we cannot allow some ignorant individuals reintroduce products which have been condemned by a federal agency into the market.

“Contaminated foods like this could cause cancer, lung or liver disease. Consumption of these foods are highly dangerous, and we are here to ensure that Lagosians are protected at all costs,” he said.

The chairman disclosed that the contaminated goods have been recovered and taken to the headquarters of the agency, while the arrested parties will be charged in court accordingly.

He commended Mr Shabi and Oba Animashaun for the useful tipoff, which helped avert the disaster.

He urged the public to continue reporting suspicious activities through its “see something, say something” campaign.

Speaking on the incident, Oba Animashaun commended the Lagos State Taskforce on its swift response to the incident, which, if left unchecked, could result in a nationwide epidemic.

“I am glad this has been nipped in the bud before it blows out of proportion. The State is currently battling to contain the cholera outbreak in some parts of the metropolis, so we need not compound the issues. It is our responsibility to the citizenry to ensure sinister forces do not plunge the state into crisis for their own selfish gains,” he said.

The Oloja also admonished the Nigerian Customs Service to seek the support of sister agencies like the police, military, DSS and LAWMA when carrying out exhibit burning exercises to avoid official compromise and ensure the confiscated goods are thoroughly burnt beyond recovery by miscreants in the community.

